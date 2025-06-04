Author’s Note: With election integrity still looming large as a White House priority, it is likely many millions of Americans will soon take interest in the topic, especially late arrivals to the movement or new believers coming over from the other side. It behooves me to remaster some of my older analytical pieces from time to time and adjust for any new events that have taken place, such as the 2024 election. My Substack following is now six times larger than it was when I ran my first piece posing the exact question from today’s title on July 2, 2022. The evening before, I had just delivered an election integrity briefing in Redding, California, that turned controversial when the county sheriff indicated he didn’t trust the state’s election results - only to recant when the vindictive media came after him with torches and pitchforks.

2024 Addendum

No one expected Donald Trump to carry New York in 2016 when it was still his home state, but for the most part, presidential nominees perform well relative to other candidates when it comes to performing in front of the home crowd. It was a big deal when Al Gore lost Tennessee, now among the reddest of the red, in 2000, because it was not only his home state, but a state Bill Clinton carried twice back when the Deep South would still play ball with Democrats.

While Kamala Harris was a poor candidate, her odds of winning the fabled popular vote should have been fairly decent given that California and its lopsided Democrat margins play such a big role in determining who gets that participation trophy. The Democrats still care about winning the popular vote because it provides an important narrative to delegitimize any Republican victory and fresh ammo for their civics-deprived base to attack a critical American institution, the Electoral College.

If Joe Biden’s 2020 total in California (11,110,639) were legitimate despite Trump’s own impressive gain that year, then we should expect Harris to match or surpass that given her home-state advantage. Here is how it went for her in five states instrumental to the Democrat popular vote:

I can’t find another example of a candidate lagging the previous party presidential total in his or her home state until I get all the way back to George H.W. Bush, who lagged Reagan in Texas in both 1988 and 1992. He trailed Reagan by 11.6% in 1988, while Dukakis had a strong gain of over 20%. In California last year, Trump barely moved the needle from 2020 on his own vote count (+75,179, or just over 1% growth), yet Harris collapsed - hemorrhaging over 1.8 million Biden ballots (-16.5%)… in her own home state.

What this means is that I’m correct in my suspicions that certain states running the trifecta of Automatic Voter Registration, Universal Mail-In Voting, and Ballot Harvesting have an expansive capacity to create as many ballots as they need. Biden’s overwhelming 2020 count was essential for the national narrative of Trump rejection, while a vastly diminished Harris ballot count in the big blue states was critical for giving her a popular vote total somewhere in the mid-70 millions, while vying to squeak it out in the Electoral College, where most of the cheating was.

California still managed to count votes into December to rip off U.S. House seats, earning it a spot on my most fraudulent listing of states. In essence, if California needed to produce 11.1 million or more Harris ballots, they could have - especially if given the cover of a “pandemic” to do so with.

2022 Original

As I travel, I like to take note of signs and indicators that portray the true political disposition of a given area. Although California’s elections are dominated by the coastal counties ranging from San Diego in the far south to those making up the Bay Area in the north, I have travelled hundreds of miles of highways in the past three days between Redding and Fresno. I have not seen a single sticker, sign, or billboard in support of the leftist policies that have destroyed California’s overall prosperity.

Anecdotes are not everything, but they are something. Central and Northern California, a year and a half post-Trump, are still flush with MAGA gear, symbols, and swag. I am often asked specifically if I think Trump carried California in 2020, alongside Georgia and the obviously stolen states in the Midwest and Southwest.

My answer is “no,” but that is only considering the methodology of my forecasting technique within its limitations. My technique highlights disparities in open-source data like overall voter registration, voter registration by party, population change, and voter behavior (coalition shifts) and is particularly useful for spotting the disparities for the 2020 election, and allowing me to come up with an estimate for excess votes based on a two decade cycle.

Here is the truth about California: