My open challenges are popular because they strike a nerve with those who read Captain K’s Corner and address pressing issues. I enjoy putting people on the spot to have to answer for obvious inconsistencies, hypocritical positions, or failures to hold those within their communities accountable. In the words of Gunnery Sergeant Hartman, of Full Metal Jacket infamy:

I am hard, but I am fair!

Jason Crow, the self-promoting former Army Ranger, was put on blast for being a foreign-gang supporting doofus when he is supposed to represent the people of suburban Denver who live in his district. Joe Scarborough has also been put on notice in this very journal. Now comes time to address someone who isn’t firmly entrenched on my shit list, and someone who I believe has the capacity to shift the direction of the subversive Democrat Party if he’s willing to cut a bit deeper:

Senator John Fetterman, step into the arena. It’s your turn to put your money where your mouth is.

I have my suspicions about your propensity to play both sides of the fence. While everyone laments the fakery of modern politics, I understand the need to die on certain hills, while fleeing from other battles that aren’t necessary. Picking one’s fights wisely is both art and science. I remember when you were Pennsylvania’s Lieutenant Governor, and while Josh Shapiro was busy sabotaging the 2020 election as Attorney General (“If all the votes are added up in PA, Trump is going to lose”), you were diplomatic, lending credence to a fact we all know – that Trump was (and still is) popular in the Keystone State.

Of course, you were planning a run for the U.S. Senate in 2022, and realized you’d need a bunch of Trump’s voters in a rapidly reddening state to win (plus the Democrat ballot harvesting apparatus, but that’s not the point of this article). What this means is that you’re not only a measured politician, but smart enough to do basic electoral calculations or at least employ people who are. This is a compliment, backhanded as it may be, because I know way too many conservatives in purple or blue states who, despite many samples and piles of historical data to study, continue to think they can simply motivate shrinking frontiers and small towns to overwhelm expanding cities and suburban areas. They don’t understand the concept of splitting the enemy’s base of support. You do.

Now we need to know where you stand. You’ve played nice with Trump people so you could get in office. Now, you’re there, and you’re not really that close to needing to be reelected, so you can do the typical Democrat stuff for another 18 months before needing to tighten up the ship for your 2028 reelection campaign, when Pennsylvania is very likely to boast a Republican voter registration advantage?

I get it, you’re not a Republican, and you’ve made that clear. I’m not asking you to become one, and I think you’ve been clear enough on your positions that you wouldn’t be a good fit; however, we thought that about Tulsi Gabbard, and as positions and coalitions change, she’s a better fit than many of the GOP’s current office holders. What you are, however, is the only prominent Democrat to condemn the rioting in our cities (especially Los Angeles), which means you’re throwing shade at several key Democrat coalitions, including some that overlap:

· Illegals · Illegal alien enablers (who are unwilling to house illegals) · Dreamers · ANTIFA · Anti-police, Anti-ICE protestors

In criticizing this lawlessness, you’re also coming against the governor of the most important and largest Democrat state, Gavin Newsom, helping destroy his 2028 campaign (helping Shapiro), and helping President Trump’s narrative against other subversive pricks, like Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass. Most importantly, in denouncing these morons who find it appropriate to wave Mexican flags in defiance of American law enforcement doing its job in an American city, you side with the American people, even if only out of convenience and as a means of political survival.

This weekend, your stated support for the Army’s 250th birthday parade gave you two consecutive defiant acts; while fellow Democrats were attending the juvenile “No Kings” rallies, including national security threat Eric Swalwell inciting violence by comparing Trump to Hitler in the immediate aftermath of more left-wing violence (this time in Minnesota), you were commending the President’s idea to honor a quarter-millennium of service and sacrifice.

Whose side are you on?

If you’re on the side of We the People, you’re going to have to abandon the side of the Democrats. I regret that we have a two-party system which stops just short of requiring a binary choice, but with all but two members of Congress belonging to one of the two major parties, it is effectively clear that one party is going to have to be completely reinvented if we are to restore true parity and any sense of purity to our system. One party has been peacefully overhauled and is still being purged of backstabbers and traitors, and that party is now reaping massive gains in membership at the expense of your own party (you’d know this if you bought a subscription to Captain K’s Corner).

If you’re on the side of the Democrats, we will know it fully when the time comes. The time will come in which you are forced to show your true colors by way of a vote or being forced to stand with someone that puts your recent positions in doubt. And you know as well as I do that in rebuffing your party, you face a very personal risk and put your family in potential jeopardy, because the Democrat Party is almost exclusively the party of those committing acts of political violence in this country – from the shooting of Steve Scalise, to Trump’s assassination attempt not far from your own hometown, and now to the targeting of Minnesota Democrats this past weekend. You also likely face coercive threats from those who attempt to lobby and buy off our government that prevents you from holding certain positions or taking certain actions, making it easier to ride the fence.

I have my suspicions, indeed. I get that you voted for a lot more of Trump’s Cabinet picks than did most of your partisan colleagues, but you also didn’t vote for any of the ones widely perceived as potential change agents (Gabbard, Kennedy, Patel), or anyone needing a crucial vote. Yes, you make it clear that you’re willing to voice sound bites stating your perceived restraint for all to see, but the time is coming in which all will be clear and you’ll be mandated by your party brass and vast foreign and domestic special interests to stand with the party. If you don’t, you’ll go the way of the last ballsy Democrat to ditch the ranks, Kyrsten Sinema.

Senator, it is time to get off the fence. America wasn’t established because people rode the fence, and trust me, there were plenty of well-mannered gentlemen in powdered wigs drinking at the tavern, bitching incessantly about the overreach of the King who had not the slightest intention of rocking the boat by means of casting a vote or taking up arms. The people of Pennsylvania and those of the United States, the true citizens, wish for someone, anyone, with a (D) following their name to stand up and take the oath seriously.

Time will tell, but if the current framework is to survive, it will require the current rendition of the Democrat Party to enter the dustbin of human history.

Seth Keshel, MBA, is a former Army Captain of Military Intelligence and Afghanistan veteran. His analytical method of election forecasting and analytics is known worldwide, and he has been commended by President Donald J. Trump for his work in the field.