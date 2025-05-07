On Monday, I was working on a personal matter when I noticed the date, May 5, 2025, was exactly six months after November 5, 2024, when Donald Trump won the presidency. This means that roughly one-eighth of the time between the 2024 and 2028 presidential elections has already elapsed, and the situation gets more dire as we boil down to the realities of time and space.

· In less than 18 months, the 2026 midterms will be in the books.

· In less than 21 months, we will enter the back half of Trump’s four-year term.

· In roughly 25 months, Democrat candidates will announce for the 2028 presidential campaign.

· In no more than 36 months, the Democrat nominee will be apparent, and the focus will no longer be on Trump’s administration, but the presidential race.

· In less than 45 months, a new president will take over.

I bring these critical time hacks to your attention because the political elite and their media pawns are engaging in the same behaviors, this time with less drama and pathetic desperation, as they did beginning in 2017 – that is, they are creating distractions and cultural chaos while soft-cancelling the gains of the Trump administration to run out the clock. Think of it like Muhammad Ali, knowing he couldn’t match George Foreman’s power, executing the rope-a-dope strategy to tire his opponent out:

I do not share some of the concerns present on social media and am glad I’m focusing nearly all my efforts on Substack, which is a less dramatic place (for now). A lot of the nagging, malcontent voices out there wear me out with the constant skepticism, especially when it boils down to who they think is sold out or compromised by whom. Usually, these assessments are based on the belief that things aren’t progressing quickly enough; however, if you go back three months in time, you’ll see so much executive activity it could hardly even be documented in its entirety. My argument is that the administration cleaned out the low-hanging fruit with a variety of pardons, withdrawals, directives, and other executive orders, leaving more difficult things to get done for now, when things seem slow.

People seem to forget that the agencies under reconstructive surgery have been rotting for decades, and that the legislative majorities of both the U.S. House and U.S. Senate are so slim, and full of traitors like Lisa Murkowski, that no meaningful, nation-altering legislation will be passed. Many are also quick to blame Trump for setbacks inflicted by tyrants in robes, the nation’s judges who have no sense of integrity and rule with partisanship front and center. Some take shots at Trump’s alliances and close associates with shaky pasts, but believe me, there are some political fronts that must be upheld to achieve long-term goals.

There is no shortage of outrage items present in the news, and it’s not exclusively left-wing media that stir this drama up. Right-wing, pro-Trump media are just as good at getting involved in drama and distractions as establishment media are, and if you don’t believe me, look at the political drama stirred up over election results in foreign countries like Canada and Australia, with desperate attempts to attach it to President Trump’s economic reforms that are like a bitter medicine that must be taken, with short term impacts to taste but long term impacts for health.

They’ve taken the brutal killing of Austin Metcalf and turned it into but what about rhetoric over one Minnesota mother with a strong opinion and active middle finger – again another distraction that has nothing to do with whether this nation survives. Ultimately, outside of preserving our national sovereignty, nothing else matters.

We can get the most conservative tax code, and we can win all the cultural and social battles there are to win, but if we don’t beat back the raging tide of the globalist conquest of the west, then none of our temporary political victories have any lasting meaning. There are four things that collectively uphold our duty to this country in preserving her sovereignty. Outside of them, nothing else matters – not even the viral online content owning the libs: