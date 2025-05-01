I didn’t expect to publish a second article today, but as is often the case with smoking hot news, it is important to get first takes out there before entrenched, and often false, narratives take root. Multiple news outlets are reporting National Security Advisor Michael Waltz and his deputy, Alex Wong, are on the way out of President Trump’s Cabinet.

First and foremost, if this report turns out to be true, it means I nailed my fifth prediction out of Ten Bold Predictions for 2025 with style points:

V. Some Cabinet Officials or Key Staff Members Won’t Last the Entire Year President Trump is well-known for rotating (firing or asking them to resign) team members, whether they be campaign staff, White House staff, or Cabinet officials, to adapt to various challenges and seasons. This behavior reminds some of a baseball manager who closely manages and adjusts his bullpen arms and defensive replacements in the late innings of tight games. The media say “chaos” as yet another person is sent packing, but this is just the way the 45th, and soon to be 47th, President operates. Most of the dismissals didn’t start until 2018 last time around, but I think there will be enough turmoil and pressure stemming from having just a single four-year term in office to get some serious things done that Trump’s leash will be short and anyone either suspected of subverting his agenda or prone to failures will be instructed to take a long walk off a short pier. My prediction is that at least one cabinet official or key staff member gets the hook this year.

It’s not that I want to be right on something like that, given that Waltz’s termination is on bad terms, but it is a fact that Trump rotates personnel and I must now explain why this is likely to have occurred. Look at Elon Musk, for instance; however, I have no doubt that this is not something Trump would have liked to have had happen, but it is most certainly a call that must be made. Here are three key insights I have at this early stage as the news makes its rounds:

I. What We Don’t Know

When SignalGate broke out, I assessed the situation and its possible courses of action. The most dubious thing about the incident is that the mainstream media spent all their energy going after Pete Hegseth, who was not responsible for pulling the chat group together, and most certainly didn’t make the boneheaded blunder of adding one of the most notorious fake news merchants in existence to a chat full of VIPs. Despite the issue being quickly traced back to Waltz’s staff, President Trump commented:

Michael Waltz has earned a lesson, and he’s a good man.

Such a comment at that time suggests to me that peace was made over the incident, and nothing further was to be discerned. Now, just 5 weeks later, Waltz and his team are out. That suggests to me that further investigations uncovered either further compromise of communications security, a bigger story about to break, or worse, deliberate sabotage from Waltz’s team designed to sack Hegseth, who has been vocal about the uselessness of our supposed European allies and unsupportive of expeditionary military missions that don’t benefit our country. Many sleuths have pointed fingers at Wong and his ties to the neocon factions of the political apparatus.

II. Thin Ice