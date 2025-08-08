Yesterday was a huge day for the Trump 47 administration taking the axe to the roots of the systemic corruption tree I’ve referenced multiple times this week. President Trump announced he ordered the Commerce Department to undertake a brand-new mid-decade census without the massive illegal alien (likely 20-30 million) population included.

As it stands today, elections are administered in embarrassing fashion on maps that are heavily rigged for Democrats by as many as 16 electoral votes according to my count, and even higher according to others in prominent places. An abundance of electoral votes also means too many House seats for any state stealing from others by virtue of errant population counts.

The amazing part about this conspiracy is that it isn’t something we woke up with and started complaining about on our own. Sure, there’s analysis available (and I’ve done my own), but our own government, in the 2020 Census Post Enumeration Survey, admitted it botched the counts in 14 states:

Overcounted:

· Delaware

· Hawaii

· Massachusetts

· Minnesota

· New York

· Ohio

· Rhode Island

· Utah

Undercounted:

· Arkansas

· Florida

· Illinois

· Mississippi

· Tennessee

· Texas

So, the 2020 Census shorted counts of three of the fastest growing states in America, all Republican from top to bottom, and inflated (or cauterized) the counts of a chunk of mostly blue states that are hemorrhaging citizens to red ones? Do I have that right? And do you mean to tell me that, if we fixed the counts in these 14, the other 36 states’ population counts would also shuffle around in the rankings, further impacting the distribution of electoral representation?

This isn’t just an immigration agenda President Trump is pursuing. It’s the fair and proper representation of the people he’s after. Here are three key items that make it clear this isn’t just a political play for brownie points with this base:

I. There will be Real Losers

One of the most important tasks the administration can do to garner public support for this endeavor is to point out that 4 of the top 10 states with the most illegals are states that Trump won in 2024. Quite clearly, if he wanted to really go after the blue states, he could have focused on the overcounts list, or just selectively targeted California and New York. Here are the Top 15 states, with information sourced from the Pew Research Center, which is undoubtedly light in its calculations but most likely on the money as to how these states rank amongst one another (2024 estimates):

With the exception of Washington, Massachusetts, and Virginia, the 8 Harris states in the graphic are either losing population or barely treading water, illegals or not. The Trump states on that graphic, with the lone exception of Pennsylvania, are booming with population growth and will more than make up for the losses of illegals from the counts with numbers reflecting the movement of American citizens. Here is the estimated population growth in the 7 Trump states since 2020: