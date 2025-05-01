Captain K's Corner

jesse porter
Good news on Pennsylvania. If we could export Philly to CA, we'd never need to worry there. Well, if we could export CA to China....

JoanBalone
Anxious to hear the big leagues announcement. Let’s not create too much anxiety among those of us that read your daily posts and rely on your objective observations to help us form our opinions. Just read the update on Waltz and I thought this would happen. He seemed weak and like a fish out of water after the Signal incident. Trump doesn’t do weak.

