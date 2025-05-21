Cancer is a terrible thing. Years ago, I had a front row seat to watch my Dad wither away from the pancreatic variety as I prepared to deploy to Afghanistan. In less than four months, he went from his normal proportions and happy to be at a promotion ceremony to being inflicted with something that would waste him away and kill him before the end of the next summer. Pancreatic cancer is called the “silent killer,” because it is normally Stage IV by the time your body compels you to figure out what the hell is wrong with it.

I recount the memory of saying goodbye to him while he still had three months left to live as the hardest moment of my life. He could still stand to bid me farewell, and wrote letters to me until he was bedridden. By that time, he weiginhed less than 100 pounds and was unable to take care of himself. He eventually died on a bed loaded down with medical equipment, oxygen tanks, and other palliative care supplies. The worst part, for me, is that I couldn’t be there because I was contributing my 26th year on Earth to participate in a war I had no idea we couldn’t win at the time.

The human being inside of me will never celebrate the gruesome culmination of terminal cancer, so this piece has nothing to do with anything inhumane; however, I must also point out that this piece is warranted and is not written to spike a football on someone else’s misfortune. By now, I’m sure you’ve figured out that I’m alluding to this week’s announcement that Joe Biden is fighting prostate cancer that has reached his bones.

Biden is 82 and has outlived the average male life expectancy. While this diagnosis is newsworthy because he is one of just 45 men to have been President, it’s not shocking and is a fate that is shared by millions every year. So what’s the big deal?

The big deal, ladies and gentlemen, is that there should be a very serious conversation about when Biden’s cancer fight began. I’m no oncologist, and I realize a lot of people became medical experts once the COVID fight began, but Team Biden is insisting the diagnosis just came out last week. Prostate cancer happens to be one of the most common cancers, and one that I’m not so far from needing to screen for; certainly, with the best medical care available, Biden has been repeatedly screened for prostate cancer and shouldn’t be dealing with a fresh diagnosis that has spread to the bones just four months out of office, right?

Why is All of this Coming out Now?

Two things: sympathy and misdirection.

As I’ve written above, most people won’t take delight in another’s extreme suffering. The media know this and have trotted it out most pressingly to cover up the recent interviews that prove, once again, that Biden was never mentally fit to be President of the United States at any time. Chalk up another one for the “conspiracy theorists.”

Just as Jimmy Carter’s history in the White House became untouchable for a time, so too is Biden being insulated from scrutiny and honest conversations about how suicidal a society must be to allow its President to sundown in office in clear view of the nation. The average person too afraid to lose a job is, at this point, unwilling to vent on about this obvious issue now that cancer is out of the bag.

So, we can accurately discern that cancer, which Biden certainly has had for some time and would have been screened for in the White House regularly, was rolled out to cover up the mental health reveals (they reveal very little if you’ve been paying minimal attention), and to cover up the handlers who administered every single one of his miserable 1,461 days in the White House, Rehoboth Beach, or places in between.

But do you know what the sudden cancer announcement is ultimately meant to cover up?

You may think the cancer news came out to blot out the proof of Biden’s inability to function with a clear mind and, by extension, as leader of the free world. I contend that the news of the cancer came out to distract people from digging further into the network of people who decided this guy, the one with two failed presidential campaigns when he was much younger and more viable, was the one to adorn with 81.3 million “votes” – upsetting every known trend, indicator, bellwether, and predictor known to presidential politics for decades – some going back 132 years.

We are to believe, with the greatest economic president of a lifetime ready to turn the page from the economic devastation caused by the COVID-19 scam, Americans rushed to the polls (or their mailboxes) to elect a President of the party that promised to ruin several more years, destroy everyone’s family get togethers, and force elderly loved ones to die alone in hospitals. No one thinks like this, and in fact, Rachel can barely convince me not to go into a fake coughing fit every time I see a clown in a mask walking down the sidewalk on a beautiful spring day in Arizona. Sometimes I only relent for her sake.

Trivia: Prior to 2020, when was the last time the sitting president gained votes and lost reelection? 1888, when Grover Cleveland gained votes over his 1884 total but lost to Benjamin Harrison.

Trump didn’t just gain votes from his 2016 performance, he gained more than 11.2 million over his previous national total. For a true history lesson, go over “The Ten Irrefutable Points of the 2020 Election”:

That was the work I became well-known for, announced by President Trump in August 2021 – the month I presented this work at Mike Lindell’s Sioux Falls Cyber Symposium. I also agree with President Trump that he won the 2024 election despite many of the same tactics, techniques, procedures, and heavy-handed tactics, and have noted that Harris gained in only six states over Biden’s totals, with four being critical swing states and with her nearly equaling Biden in Pennsylvania and Michigan. This accompanied the media narrative that Harris could win the electoral college while losing the national popular vote, which anyone with a brain realizes is bullshit right off the bat given that the tipping point states in this era are industrial, white-working class states only Trump could win out of all GOP presidential candidates since the 1980s.