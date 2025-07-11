In 2022, one of my most popular articles was dubbed, “Democrats Control 18 States With Just a Single County in Each - Inside the Impact of Urban Election Rigging.” The piece helped visualize the urban dominance of the Democrat Party, particularly in relation to their key state performances in the 2020 Presidential quasi-election. From that article:

Democrats are masters at taking over and completely owning massive urban centers. In fact, 18 states “won” by Democrats in 2020 are controlled electorally by one single county. This means there is no combination of Republican counties that can combine to overwhelm the Democrat margin for the largest Democrat county, let alone negate any other “blue” county inside the state in focus. The result is a permanently blue state, like all in New England, which flipped entirely in 1992. For example: State X Largest Democrat County margin (Democrat votes – Republican votes) = 200,000 votes Republican County 1 = 50,000 votes margin Republican County 2 = 20,000 votes margin Republican County 3 = 10,000 votes margin 200,000 votes Democrat margin – 80,000 votes Republican margin = 120,000 votes Democrat margin statewide The one county’s margin cannot be overcome by all the Republican counties combined…states shaded in light blue are completely run electorally by the county within its boundaries shaded in dark blue. Each state (with exception of Oklahoma and West Virginia, which have no Democrat counties from 2020) highlights the largest Democrat margin producer in dark blue and shows (in red) the counties needed to negate the margin from the one county.

Those 18 states, not including Washington, D.C., totaled up to 211 out of the required 270 electoral votes (78.1%) needed for Joe Biden to become President of the United States. The Democrat strategy for taking the White House presents its own mathematical formula:

Urban Density + Bad Voter Rolls + Mail-In Ballots + Ballot Harvesting = Blue State

This post provides an update to this urban conundrum by factoring in 2024’s election results. Here is the revised map in all its glory: