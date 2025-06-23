It wasn’t an investigation the President called for, it was a prosecution. There have been plenty of investigations – some that have been sabotaged, others that have been ignored, and others that fell flat because the influencer egos behind them couldn’t agree to disagree on minutiae and threw the baby out with the bathwater.

We have the stats, anomalies, broken predictors and indicators, and infamous moments that will live on in the American memory as long as those of the age of understanding on November 3, 2020, live. None of my commentary today is meant to dismiss the importance of the statistical investigations and data mining that went into moving the Overton Window on electoral corruption as substantially as we did. In numbers I’ve often cited, only 44% (still a staggeringly high number) of Americans believed the 2020 election was fraudulently decided at the time it was called for Joe Biden.

Over time, I saw the number climb as high as 62% who believed fraud was instrumental in the 2020 outcome. That comes out to 5 out of 8 American likely voters – a rate so high no Constitutional Republic could hope to survive without immediate remedy. In less than 18 months after the 2020 election concluded, it became a form of humor to suggest Biden received 81.3 million lawful American votes. You can thank Kari Lake with the all-time great quip, “81 million votes my ass,” for a major assist in the public relations department.

The numbers played a role, and I presented them from one corner of the nation to another, traveling 271 days in 2022 at my election denying pinnacle. Those were the investigations.

Now we need the prosecutions.

You may have heard of the book by Mitch Albom called, The Five People You Meet in Heaven. I’ve decided to refer to the five individuals cited in this post as The Five People You Meet in Prison. They are, in my research opinion, the most deserving of the highest levels of scrutiny in the coming 2020 election probe, and as always, you’ll have no doubt why they made this list by the time you get done reading.

Without further ado, the rogue’s gallery of 2020 election villains, with their positions at the time indicated:

I. Josh Shapiro – Pennsylvania Attorney General

Shapiro is now the Keystone State’s governor and is a slam dunk to be reelected next year, just a few months before he will declare for the 2028 Democrat presidential primary. It is most likely, in my opinion, that Shapiro didn’t want the Vice Presidential nomination to run alongside Kamala Harris because of the risk of defeat and the derailment of his sky-high ambitions.

A key piece of information that has been lost over time is Shapiro’s apparent foreknowledge of the 2020 election result in Pennsylvania, which has become the most important battleground state in that Florida is no longer one, and Pennsylvania now has the most electoral votes (19).

I’ve made it crystal clear in these digital pages that Pennsylvania was a no-doubter for Trump in 2020 based on every traditional indicator, including voter registration by party, which zoomed Republican at a rate of 21 net new GOP registrations for every 1 Democrat in Trump’s term. You can read more about the forecasting for that race in my article comparing the introduction of no-excuse mail-in balloting to the advent of baseball’s steroid era.

Trump was so dominant in Pennsylvania, piling up a net new vote gain that dwarfed his own in 2016, that it took several days for Democrats to scrape up enough harvested ballots to squeak “Scranton Joe” across the line, exactly as Shapiro predicted when he said this just before the election:

If all the votes in PA are added up, Trump is going to lose.

Wait, the Attorney General of a state asserting the ultimate certified outcome of a state showing an insurmountable Trump lead as counting progressed on November 3? Shapiro tried to walk these words back and hedge a little bit, but this doesn’t sound like the swagger of an observer, but rather that of a participant in the state that, once called, led to the whole race being called for Biden.

Some may look to dismiss this as banter, like “the Longhorns are going to crush A&M this weekend,” but most should agree it is highly inappropriate for the state’s top law enforcement officer to confidently assert the anticipated results of one of the most pivotal Electoral College states, especially when he would be in charge of any serious investigation stemming from any significant misconduct.

Anyone with a statement like Shapiro’s attached to a violent crime (if there is any justice, Billy would be shot) would be at once elevated to the key suspects list.

II. Jena Griswold – Colorado Secretary of State

This is an equal opportunity compliant list, so there is no need to be from a battleground state to be eligible for consideration. Griswold is an enigma to me, a Secretary of State sitting on a 13.5% Biden margin state, of course artificially inflated by Universal Mail-In Voting, Automatic Voter Registration, and rampant ballot harvesting throughout the dominant urban terrain, but so nervous about election integrity measures that she was one of the first out of the gate in 2021 to declare that, under no circumstances, would there be any auditing of the “most secure election” of all time.

Furthermore, Griswold’s political persecution of Tina Peters for her actions to preserve Mesa County election materials has led to a Gold Star mother being tossed in prison for more than nine years, when in reality the most effective thing to have done regarding the matter would have been to air out the grievances and concerns and prove her wrong, given that a clear majority believe American elections are highly corrupted. The DOJ’s recent move to compel Colorado to cooperate with a forthcoming investigation into Griswold’s mishandling of the 2024 election corroborates my assessments made above which underscore the fact that Jena is the guardian of one of the worst election infrastructures in America.

Also, before I move on to the next suspect, I must encourage the young men reading this article to heed my warning – it’s always in the eyes. If you see eyes like this on the first date, fake food poisoning, change your phone number, and move to another state:

III. Katie Hobbs – Arizona Secretary of State