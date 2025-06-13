It’s official – the left is now forming up election integrity battalions to do battle against the same leviathan President Trump’s supporters have battled for more than four years. They are energized because a New York Supreme Court judge, Democrat Rachel Tanguay, ruled a suit filed by an extension of SMART Elections, a watchdog group, expresses allegations serious enough that it must move forward.

Naturally, supporters of this suit believe they’ve struck gold and that something other than the political persuasion of what is almost certainly another bought-off judge influenced the progress of this case. I posted about this sudden interest in election integrity on Telegram yesterday, and created a Note here on Substack, only to be immediately attacked by the jockey-like author of the puff piece in question for the crime of… supporting all investigations into matters of election integrity.

As you can see, the unknown author going by the pseudonym “This Will Hold” is no longer interested in convincing me that I am wrong, preferring to block me after taking stabs at my patriotism, military service, and religious faith. As you can see, these new left-wing alliances are about left-wing tribalism and not about the sincere belief that elections are corrupt and have been for some time, and in increasingly worse fashion thanks to modern databases and technological advancements.

Enough about the juvenile response. It is what is to be expected from spoiled children who’ve been spoon-fed what they want to hear by professors who’ve done nothing but spend lifetimes on campus and news media with no incentive to tell the truth. So, what is the impetus of the case? From the previously posted news article:

A seminal case questioning the accuracy of the 2024 Presidential and Senate election results in Rockland County, New York, is moving forward. In open court last Thursday, Judge Rachel Tanguay of the New York Supreme Court, ruled that discovery must proceed, pushing the lawsuit brought by SMART Legislation into the evidence-gathering stage. The lawsuit seeks a full hand recount of the Presidential and U.S. Senate races in Rockland County. SMART Legislation, the action arm of SMART Elections, is the lead plaintiff in the case. Both organizations are dedicated to ensuring fair and accurate elections. “There is clear evidence that the senate results are incorrect, and there are statistical indications that the presidential results are highly unlikely,” stated Lulu Friesdat, Founder and Executive Director of SMART Legislation. “If the results are incorrect, it is a violation of the constitutional rights of each person who voted in the 2024 Rockland County general election. The best way to determine if the results are correct is to examine the paper ballots in a full public, transparent hand recount of all presidential and senate ballots in Rockland County. We believe it’s vitally important, especially in the current environment, to be absolutely confident about the results of the election.”

Well, this part must be national healing at work – “it’s vitally important, especially in the current environment, to be absolutely confident about the results of the election.”

Who has been saying this for four years? Most fair-minded election integrity warriors can punch past personal opinion and get to the point – and that is that with a trail of broken laws and many states with no-holds-barred methods of running elections, including exclusively mail-in elections, that people can’t be confident of election results. Due to this, the very existence of the Constitutional Republic is placed in peril.

The experts contributing to this group sound a lot like vintage Captain Seth Keshel, who in his pre-Substack days traveled far and wide, slinging crude graphics and historical comparisons in such quantities they should have been consolidated and sold at Costco. He was like Rick “Wild Thing” Vaughn before the Indians cleaned him up, got rid of the motorcycle vest, and made him have a normal haircut – wild and free.

When I was winging it and still holding down a day job

“This trend makes no sense.” “Highly unlikely…” “There is no explanation that would cause this change.” “We haven’t seen this result since President ____.” “There is no way in hell this senile political retread got 81 million legitimate votes.”

Maybe you remember that guy. Now I have to be nicer, but the old me pops out from time to time.

Yes, ladies and gentlemen, out there in the ranks of the left are shadowy imitations of yours truly, putting in the hours in support of a worldview that, if realized, would vanquish the American vision of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, making us completely like the rest of the drowning world. Since we’ve been summoned for another election integrity party, why don’t we see if Ms. Friesdat is on the money or not. Are the presidential results for the 2024 election in Rockland County, New York, highly unlikely?

Remember, we had several Republican strongholds that flipped to Biden in 2020’s official results; two high-profile counties that come to mind are Maricopa County, Arizona, and Tarrant County, Texas, which had been presidentially red in every election since 1952 and 1968, respectively, until Hurricane Biden blew by with his 81.3 million ballots. With far less effort and effectiveness invested in altering the 2024 results, both flipped back to Trump by solid margins.

Naturally, they’re pissed that they lost a reliably blue county in Rockland:

Rockland had only three blue blips between 1896 and 1988, but Bill Clinton flipped the county in 1992, and it had only come back into the red once, for George W. Bush in 2004, and by a paltry margin of 939 votes.

Let’s examine with the most reliable forecasting tool there is – voter registration by party, and I’ll begin with the first election in which widespread electronic voting system usage was in play, 2004:

2004

Bush (R) +0.72% (+939)

Total ballots: 131,231

Party registration: D+19.9%(D+36,452)

Clearly, Rockland had morphed into a working-class Democrat stronghold, as shown by the presidential results shifting drastically as the Reagan coalition died. Still, enough federal-only Republican strength was present to give Bush a slight edge in his reelection effort.

2008

Obama (D) +5.90% (+7,791)

Total ballots: 132,193

Party registration: D+21.6%(D+40,813)

I am using total registrations here instead of just active and for the duration of the study, since these are not differentiated for in my starting point year, 2004. Here, Obama flips the county as the move leftward in registrations predicted the flip and a landslide win of New York overall. The ballot count is almost the same as the 2004 election’s, Obama’s gains aren’t as impressive as his national gains, and McCain lags Bush by over 3,000 votes. Even while getting blown out, McCain is a point higher in Rockland than he was nationally. This isn’t much of a blue stronghold.

2012

Obama (D) +6.71% (+8,365)

Total ballots: 124,645

Party registration: D+22.7% (D+43,263)

Working-class interest in the Romney vs. Obama contest is at a pathetic lull. Both candidates drop thousands of votes from the previous election, but still – voter registration by party accurately predicts a larger Obama margin than in 2008. This should also emphasize the Romney coalition’s weakness with working-class voters.

2016

Clinton (D) +6.24% (+8,431)

Total ballots: 135,087

Party registration: D+23.2% (D+47,395)

Total ballots are back up to 2008 levels, and a smidge higher thanks to modest population growth. What is most notable here is that despite a Democrat gain in registrations, Clinton’s margin lags Obama’s by almost a half point. Trump has a modest gain, but doesn’t equal even McCain’s totals, so this slight GOP percentage shift is likely owed to the larger than usual third-party share (3.6%) coming disproportionately from Clinton, who roughly equals Obama’s 2008 total. Party registration would likely align with a larger Clinton margin by percentage if not for the third-party share, but she still won by slightly more votes than Obama did in 2012. This election is a push.

2020