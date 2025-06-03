Border states aren’t the only states subject to serious issues with illegal alien crime. On May 2, a pack of six illegals, including three juveniles, murdered 40-year-old Larisha Thompson, of Lancaster, South Carolina, in a failed attempted robbery. I came across the story on Breitbart, but doubt I’ll be hearing much else about it since Thompson, a black mother of two, was the victim.

They don’t like to highlight these stories when young white girls are the victims, either, but sometimes have no choice to cover them because of ensuing hearings or legislative bills. They’re really going to hate this one, because it is the lying media that pretend to champion minorities and make the illegal immigration problem all about white rage, racism, and pulling the ladder up so no one else can succeed. Naturally, these criminal invaders had no remorse whatsoever for their killing of Thompson:

In his testimony on May 14, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Justin Weiland said the group allegedly exchanged texts following Thompson’s death. Phrases reportedly used were “mission fail,” and, “This is just the beginning.” Police said the victim was driving on May 2 when the illegals pulled alongside her and shot her to death. Law enforcement launched a search once Thompson’s family said they had lost contact with her, and officials found her body inside her vehicle approximately seven miles from her home, per Breitbart News. Former South Carolina Attorney General Charlie Condon told Fox, “The text messages that have been cited in open court show a complete lack of remorse by the defendants. So, the evidence indicates… clearly, a premeditated plan. Then, after the murder is accomplished, there’s just no remorse whatsoever or any regret expressed by any of them for murdering this innocent lady.”

Here’s the deal – the media make illegal alien crime a racial problem (even though Hispanic isn’t a race) in order to keep existing minority groups in America pissed off about white people. In reality, illegal aliens see no race whatsoever and rob, pillage, and kill indiscriminately on an as-needed basis. This is exactly why I have so much frustration toward Trump-hating emergent churches who hem and haw about their white congregants voting for immigration hawks and talking tough on the border, although practically none of the church leadership is willing to take in any of the “visitors” to their own homes to live alongside their own children.

Similarly, the media champion the Democrat Party, who facilitates the ongoing invasion and provides generous welcome packages for new arrivals in states they control, as the party of minorities, whether they belong to the working-class or the welfare class. This, also, is nonsense because illegal aliens push low wage earners out of consideration for hourly jobs and right back into the government assistance line, and given enough time and demographic change, will further relegate blacks, Natives, and multi-generational Latinos to the back of the proverbial bus.

You and your kids (especially if stuck in college), on the other hand, are being told to tolerate this invasion – especially if you’re white. You are reminded how racist it is to deprive others of the opportunities you’ve had on supposedly “stolen land,” all while the people who often pay the biggest price are the ones fed the racism lies in the freest, most prosperous nation on Earth. The media know the game is over on illegal immigration when the minority voters see it for what it is, let me tell you, the Rio Grande Valley of Texas got the hint:

Be sure to spend time talking about these issues with people you suspect may not agree with you based on how they look, where they come from, or what kind of clothing they wear. You’ll be surprised just how fast the awakening is taking place, but you must be willing to speak these difficult truths if we are going to save future lives.

Seth Keshel, MBA, is a former Army Captain of Military Intelligence and Afghanistan veteran. His analytical method of election forecasting and analytics is known worldwide, and he has been commended by President Donald J. Trump for his work in the field.