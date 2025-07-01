My family once had a very unique heirloom. It was a pocket-sized King James New Testament given to my father, then-Captain Donald J. Keshel, by his parents in 1968. It was signed as such in the inside cover, and Dad carried that Bible with him in his breast pocket for two tours in Vietnam. Dad signed it over to one of my siblings, who signed it over to the next, who signed it over to me in 2008 when I received my commission as an Army officer. It was noted in the margins…Vietnam, Bosnia, Iraq, and by me later, Afghanistan.

I proudly carried that Bible with me on my combat tour. What’s also interesting is that I was, and am, the only person in our family who had any interest in reading the Bible, although Dad joined me in faith when the end was near. You would think, then, that I’d definitely safeguard this item and pass it down to my nephew when I got out… right?

Unfortunately, I hadn’t even been home two months when the Bible remained hidden in one of the many pockets of the duty uniform and took a cycle through the washer and dryer. I didn’t do it, but telling my brother about it, how there was practically nothing left, was a gut-wrenching experience. I remember presenting my nephew with a new Bible with a surviving metal plate from the original and feeling like I was all of about six feet tall.

Four Julys ago, I began my journey on the road for election integrity. My work prior to then had included some meetings here and there, as well as my well-documented work between the November 2020 quasi-election and Joe Biden’s inauguration that took place behind the scenes, but my public mission began four years ago this month. I was soon asked to speak everywhere and multiple times per week at a rate that continued for more than two years before slowing. I decided shortly thereafter to start my own Bible for the adventure ahead:

There she is, in the English Standard Version.

At first, I wanted to document the places I would travel to. There are some interesting locations scratched in the margins and headers, like the distant locales of Hawaii or Alaska, and my base for most of that time in Weatherford, Texas. I got the idea at some of those early events to have friends, colleagues, or widely known patriots sign the Bible and make a one-of-a-kind heirloom to pass down to my kids from a tumultuous and historic time in American history.

Not everyone who signed the Bible remains close, or even a friend. They will stay there as a marker in time. Ironically, many of the signers are now bitter rivals when at one point, they sat across tables from one another and shared meals. Others aren’t publicly known but have played a monumental role in my life and guided me through turbulent waters as I had to remake my life in 2021 and 2022. I hope you enjoy the look behind the curtain and take note of the sincere words contained inside my Bible.

Joe Oltmann, Leon Benjamin, Pete Chambers, David Clements, Bill Cook, and General Flynn

Venkat Varada and Steve Maxwell

Wendy Rogers, Bobby Piton, and the woman who became Mrs. K in 2024, Rachel Jones

Mark Finchem, Lance Wallnau, and Kari Lake

Dr. Gregg and LaFon Jantz, Pastor Steve and Kay Cassell on our wedding day

My wonderful children, Eden, Eli, and Willow

Jeff and Kristin Martin, Cherisse Wright, and Betsy Tappenden (personal friends and patriots)

Cuoy Griffin and Jarrin Jackson

Jack Dona and Brian Cates + Sarah Seddon and Lydia Hall (personal friends)

The Hall family of North Carolina, who hosted me on multiple visits

James Charles Phillips and James Tesauro

The pages you’ve just seen hold the words of many who’ve been instrumental in the fight for liberty and in pushing me to be a better version of myself. The Bible isn’t meant for perfect people - it’s meant for broken people like me who want to be what they’re called to be but struggle with human nature and the consequences of bad decisions.

I am thankful for people who’ve invested in me, and thankful for those of you who read what it is I have to say in these pages. Thank you for your continuing support and your dedication to saving freedom in the world and in the Republic.

Seth Keshel, MBA, is a former Army Captain of Military Intelligence and Afghanistan veteran. His analytical method of election forecasting and analytics is known worldwide, and he has been commended by President Donald J. Trump for his work in the field.