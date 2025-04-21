Welcome to the latest installment of The Sizzle, which provides a deeper assessment of what the news won’t tell you when rattling off typically deranged headlines and untruthful narratives. These musings cover items and stories making the rounds in the news as we approach the end of April:

I. Maryland Senator Receives Orders to Shut the Hell Up

Chris Van Hollen, the beleaguered Democrat U.S. Senator from Maryland who unbelievably visited El Salvador to look deeply into the eyes of deported MS-13 gangbanger Kilmar Abrego Garcia over drinks, has been making the rounds on news shows to clarify that his trip was about due process, not a P.R. stunt that demonstrates clearly that corporate Democrats couldn’t care less about their old base that served them so well for over 7 decades up until the Hillary Clinton implosion. I’m talking about the white working-class, the coalition Donald Trump captured and used to win reliable presidential blue states like Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan.

“Man of the People” Chris Van Hollen stumping for “due process” in El Salvador

When pressed by ABC This Week host Jonathan Karl, Van Hollen replied:

I am not defending the man. I’m defending the rights of this man to due process, and the Trump administration has admitted in court that he was wrongfully detained and wrongfully deported. My mission and my purpose is to make sure that we uphold the rule of law because if we take it away for — from him, we do jeopardize it for everybody else.

This is an extremely interesting case for an intelligence officer. You see, we love maps. For my first map trick, I’ll show you that the capital of Maryland, Annapolis, is just 32.3 miles by automobile from Washington, D.C., where Van Hollen works (signs documents, takes bribes, entertains lobbyists, and engages in whatever other lewd behaviors are popular among the Senate elite).

Conversely, Annapolis is 3,188 miles by automobile, or over 56 hours, from San Salvador, the capital of El Salvador. An Internet search suggests a flight time of roughly 4.5 hours from Dulles International Airport.

My research suggests that at least 15 prisoners were still held in Washington, D.C., when President Trump issued his sweeping pardons for January 6th charges and convictions, more than 4 years after that day’s events. So, Mr. Van Hollen, if you give a rat’s ass about due process, a term the standard Democrat voter couldn’t define, why didn’t you go down to the lockups in the nation’s capital, or other major detention locations, to protest the indefinite lockups of American citizens who were denied their Constitutional rights for fair and speedy trials and reasonable bail?

Oh, but those were horrific crimes in which it is reasonable for no bail to be offered!

Really? Is that why Karmelo Anthony is free today after admitting to stabbing another kid through the heart at a sporting event? Americans are correct to despise Democrats for sacrificing the wellbeing of American citizens, including their former voters, to pander to what they think is the burgeoning demographic group (Latinos) that will save them politically.

Senator Van Hollen pulled the cringiest political stunt in recent memory, making AOC’s fake crying at the border look tame in contrast. He should resign in disgrace.

II. How will the Pope’s Death Impact Europe?

Overnight, it was announced that Pope Francis died at the age of 88. Francis had lung disease and was missing part of one lung that had been removed when he was younger. Recently, he had been hospitalized for double pneumonia for over five weeks. He had been pope since 2013 and is the first to have been born in Latin America (Argentina).

Many nations, such as Spain and several African states, have already begun official periods of mourning for Francis. Francis’s death, which will lead to a politically charged run to replace him, portends shockwaves in European politics that will span across the oceans.