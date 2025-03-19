Welcome to the latest installment of The Sizzle, which provides a deeper assessment of what the news won’t tell you when rattling off typically deranged headlines and untruthful narratives. These musings cover items and stories making the rounds in the news as we reach the last two weeks of March:

I. JFK Files Released

President Trump signed an executive order on Inauguration Day authorizing the release of all known and retained files from several infamous assassinations, including President John F. Kennedy’s (November 22, 1963).

Yesterday, the release of more than 80,000 pages and 1,100 documents began, sending everyone into a frenzy to be the first one to put all the pieces together, friend and foe alike. This is arguably one of the first great opportunities for A.I. to flex its analytical power, but given its propensity for mistakes, those seeking the truth must be willing to wade into the depths of investigative analysis themselves to confirm or deny the most important hypotheses out there.

X user Ryan Tyre (@ryantyre) put out a long post supposedly generated by Grok, X’s in-house A.I. service, that pegs Lyndon Johnson as the key figure behind the assassination, with the mafia, Viktor Petrov, and the CIA as key accomplices. The A.I. answer pegs Lee Harvey Oswald as the “patsy” – or “fall guy” for the incident.

View of the JFK assassination site in Dallas, Texas, from the grassy knoll.

I received the link to Tyre’s post this morning and dug into it myself, also by using Grok, which cried “foul” over it:

Grok’s initial review of Tyre’s post

Here’s the deal on the JFK Files – you are going to have to read it yourself or break it into chunks for group research with people you trust, to get to the truth. It would take a mere mortal 400 days to read 80,000 pages if reading and digesting 200 pages a day, and then even longer to make a full report on it. It is dangerous and irresponsible to trust A.I. with more than just spotting key points here and there for you to verify on your own.

Here are my key beliefs about the JFK assassination:

· Oswald most certainly did not act alone, as evidenced by the trauma to Kennedy (entry/exit wounds, ballistics).

· The grassy knoll (pictured above) seems to be the most logical spot for the second shooter’s location.

· Kennedy had a hostile relationship with the intelligence agencies and did not trust them. He also was hesitant to plunge America into wars of choice, so he was likely conspired against by spooks (I’m particularly interested in the James Angleton angle, particularly with JFK opposing Israel, and other nations, obtaining nukes), war hawks, and political rivals, along with various foreign nations who stood to benefit from his removal and Johnson’s presidency.

LBJ takes the Presidential Oath of Office aboard Air Force One, 11/22/1963

II. Roberts to the Rescue

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts issued a statement criticizing President Trump for calling for the impeachment of District Court Judge James Boasberg, who jumped into the fray to protect Venezuelan gang members from deportation last week. Part of Roberts’ statement reads: