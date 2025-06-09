Today’s article was going to summarize voter registration changes since November, but since I’ve had people asking me for the past few days what I think of the latest L.A. riots causing chaos, division, and derangement in an already deranged state led by a 2028 hopeful, an opportunity to blend research and opinion has arisen. My initial thoughts are very black and white, as is customary with me:

1) 7 months ago, there was an election, and President Trump won it while making it clear that he would launch the largest mass deportation operation in history once back in the White House.

2) 56% of Americans, according to conservative bastion CNN, want all illegal aliens deported, which is up from a paltry one-third of Americans surveyed a decade ago when Trump began his first presidential campaign and ran hard on immigration enforcement.

3) Minority voters are clearly part of the coalition that wants to crack down on illegals, hence many counties that had been blue for a century or longer having flipped to President Trump and his massive gains with Latinos in particular. I’ve used South Texas repeatedly as corroboration:

4) Global sentiment about illegal immigration, refugee resettlement, and the general procedure of deliberately altering ethnic demographics throughout mostly Western nations is heavily favorable to right populists and has been nearly a decade.

Given these points, it doesn’t take MacGyver to figure out these riots are clearly funded, coordinated, and executed by outside groups seeking to foment chaos and stir unrest for political purposes. You might think, “why would someone pay for action on such a losing issue?”

Allow me to explain.

Someone with that viewpoint accurately assesses the basic blocking and tackling present on the political landscape. How could anyone think funneling federal agents into buildings and locking them inside, assaulting them, or hurling projectiles at them is going to do anything but boost Trump’s image and bolster his stated goal of deporting as many illegals as is possible in four years? Perhaps we could get a little insight about how these left-wing subversives feel now after four years of pearl-clutching over January 6.

They don’t think that way. In fact, they know exactly what I’ve been reporting on this week. Remember, since the November 2024 election, out of 29 states registering voters by political party:

Out of these 29 states which have updated data (Connecticut failed the test), Democrats haven’t gained in a single state. Their party is going extinct. Just how bad has it been for them? See for yourself:

Overall shift in voter registration by party over 29 states since November 2024

1,059,683 net registrations have swung in favor of the GOP in just 7 months. If you don’t think this matters, you have little business pontificating on politics and should take up birdwatching, or something requiring a little less meaningful analysis. When Pennsylvania swung from Kerry +2.5% in 2004 to Obama +10.3% in 2008, more than 656,000 registrations net shifted statewide in favor of Democrats, signaling the largest statewide victory there since Lyndon Johnson’s 1964 national landslide. It took a Trumpian working-class revolution there in 2016 to bring the state back to competitiveness, and sustained Republican gains threaten to turn the Keystone State into Ohio (which is becoming Indiana, which is becoming Kentucky, which is becoming West Virginia).

There is a road back to parity for Democrats, but they’ll never take it because they’re lazy, short sighted, and at risk of going extinct in the time it would take to rehab their image.