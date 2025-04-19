In late 2021, I released a map showing what I believe to be the most crucial counties to audit to determine the truth of the 2020 election. It went all over the place, including to tons of counties in which renewed interest in election integrity was sparked. I visited an even 50 of them by my count and recollection to discuss the topic.

It is now time to release my assessment of which counties I believe are most pivotal for determining the balance of political power in the next two federal elections, and thus most in need of attention regarding free and fair election administration. Most of them are directly implicated in key U.S. House races, such as the cluster of counties you’ll find in northern Colorado, which is no longer a swing state. In this sense, are crucial for determining the 2028 presidential winner, such as the cluster of counties in southeastern Wisconsin. Some remaining counties represent standard problem areas with known election issues, such as Harris County, Texas, or King County, Washington (I’ve tried to keep those to a minimum to focus on key races), that impact statewide margins or could alter the political trajectories of corrupt states if elections are overhauled.

If you don’t see your county on here, remember I can only pick inside the top 3.2% of all counties (or independent cities in the case of Virginia and a few others). Stay tuned to Captain K’s Corner for more updates drawn exclusively from this listing and detailing why these county equivalents were the 100 selected. Lastly, if you’d like to bring me to your county to discuss election integrity, contact me at skeshel@protonmail.com.

Seth Keshel, MBA, is a former Army Captain of Military Intelligence and Afghanistan veteran. His analytical method of election forecasting and analytics is known worldwide, and he has been commended by President Donald J. Trump for his work in the field.