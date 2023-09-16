Captain K's Corner

Captain K's Corner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jean Sweeny's avatar
Jean Sweeny
Sep 16, 2023

I must admit to relief knowing this egregious roll didn’t work, but the fact that it got this far is the verdict. Of that, not a single populist isn’t aware. The empire is a dying dog, desperate and old enough to have plenty of bones for bribery et Al

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
DerbyCityLady's avatar
DerbyCityLady
Sep 16, 2023

Great article & analysis, Seth. Love reading your work.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Capt. Seth Keshel
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Capt. Seth Keshel
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture