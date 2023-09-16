While many are gathering around bars and man caves for the latest helping of bread and circuses, otherwise known as NCAA Football Saturday, Austin, Texas, has just been found to be the epicenter of a major political earthquake.

Texas Attorney General and conservative firebrand Ken Paxton has been acquitted on all 16 articles of impeachment tried by the Texas Senate over the past two weeks, just as I predicted would be the case when I previewed the trial (and outlined its true origins and purposes) just 11 days ago.

I wrote:

Now, here is a spoiler: Most serious analysts don’t believe Paxton will be convicted by the Senate, which would mandate removal from office and bar Paxton from running again in Texas.

This morning, making light of the unmitigated Vichy Republican-induced train wreck of a trial presented with absolutely no evidence supporting the many claims against Paxton, I posted the following:

If the Bush lies do not fit, you must acquit.

What’s old is new again, even if lines from the infamous O.J. Simpson trial are being renovated for use against political enemies. It is clear from the actions of the past two weeks that my assessed primary motivator for the impeachment of Paxton was indeed correct – “The Empire Strikes Back.” Enough people knew that to be the case that Paxton attorney Tony Buzbee delivered a damning condemnation of the entire Bush political dynasty, sending out shockwaves that certainly singed the hair from the heads of any regime-defending paid propagandists in attendance.

Well, now what? Here are three early assessments I take from the official acquittal of Ken Paxton that matter going forward.

I. Truth Still Prevails

There exists a window of time for truth tellers to succeed in both courts of law and of public opinion. This trial was open to the public and broadcast far and wide. Paxton’s attorneys savagely decimated those accusing Paxton of wrongdoing, exposing their schemes brazenly, and to the point of visible tears. It was refreshing to see those on our side show a little attitude for once, rather than being reactive deer caught in headlights, driven underneath the tank treads of left-wing or establishmentarian henchmen.

Likewise, truth-tellers and whistleblowers with knowledge of local or national public corruption should cling to their “true north” and persevere, though “the system” and odds seem stacked against them. This pertains to those pursuing election corruption, medical freedom, justice for political prisoners, and accurate documentation of the dereliction of duty along our southern border.

Had the Texas political establishment been a bit more cunning, they’d have offered less transparency to potentially cover up for a shadowy dismissal of Paxton. While I’ve been frustrated with Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick’s lack of laser focus over election problems, he gets a big tip of the hat from all patriots for presiding over a trial that highlighted the absurdity of the entire charade.

II. Paxton Rises to Stardom

Paxton isn’t perfect, but who is? He survived the biggest political witch hunt against an elected official not named Trump in recent memory. Trump likes to say, “all press is good press,” and depending on how it is handled, poor press can put the people on the side of the one being attacked. Observe how sympathetic the public has been to Trump’s own plight; likewise, with Paxton’s attackers being given full sunlight with which to proverbially hang themselves, another slice of veneer has come off the uniparty’s seemingly impenetrable fortress of thought control.

Second and third order effects from this acquittal have powerful impact. Paxton is now free to get to the business of unraveling election corruption to the furthest extent allowed, and this is sizable. Harris County, home to metro Houston, has disgusting and egregious violations of election law and incredible documentation of public corruption existing in all corners of the public space. Perhaps most importantly, with political persecution in common with the top dog, I think Paxton now sits atop the pile of potential United States Attorney General options for the potentially forthcoming Trump 47 administration. For now, Paxton’s services are needed to ensure Texas doesn’t become the next Georgia in the 2024 election.

III. Sunlight is the Best Disinfectant

How did things shake out in Austin? Democrats are the same subversive, vile creatures they were before the trial, and the Senate Democrats participating in the witch hunt proved their credentials once more. It’s not the enemy outside the wire, though, that concerns me. It is the enemy inside the wire who is far more dangerous.

The Republican half of the uniparty protects its water carriers when it can and prefers to avoid kamikaze political missions if possible. Bush wing GOP Senate member Kelly Hancock (TX-9) voted lockstep with Democrats against Paxton, and Robert Nichols (TX-3) was adamantly opposed to keeping Paxton around at nearly the same level of ferocity. Of course, both boast their “true conservative” credentials on campaign pages, but fail to understand how the ideology itself is nearly defunct and if deprived of populist solutions in an age of upheaval, is completely useless. Predictably, neither are up for re-election until 2026, giving them enough standoff room and time to either find a soft landing, or let someone else take the ire of the grassroots off their backs.

Conclusion

The lasting memory of this impeachment trial will be Tony Buzbee tap-dancing on the political tombstone of the Bush political dynasty, and the exposure of bad actors within the Texas state government. Now is the time for aligning with what is good and right, and advancing solutions that represent the interests of the American people over those of global special interests.