Captain K's Corner

Mark Marshall
9h

Yes, Canada annexation was a bad idea. I’m much more interested in building a wall at the northern border at this point.

Christopher Warren Gardner
7h

This election is disconcerting for many reasons. I’m no geopolitical expert here, but what concerns me is the continued leftward lurch of Canada over the last many decades, and really what that could eventually mean to our own U.S. national security.

Perhaps I’m connecting too many dots here, but analogously to the Russian invasion of Ukraine largely the result of a pervasive threat of NATO expansion, is it so far-fetched to imagine a scenario where an ever-Marxist Canada cozies up to the China Belt and Road initiative (effectively a CCP military Trojan Horse) that would become unacceptable to the U.S. such that we might be forced into military action?

Again, maybe just me, but I don’t find that scenario so far-fetched at all.

