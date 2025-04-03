The Times, Places and Manner of holding Elections for Senators and Representatives, shall be prescribed in each State by the Legislature thereof; but the Congress may at any time by Law make or alter such Regulations, except as to the Places of chusing Senators.

That phrase, written in eighteenth-century English, is the Elections Clause of the U.S. Constitution, found in Article I, Section 4. The 17th Amendment changed the election of senators to a popular vote in 1913, but the authority to determine election laws at the state level stems from this clause. It is underscored by the 10thAmendment, which allows states to specify laws that aren’t ordered in the Constitution.

Now, a word of caution – I am not a lawyer, but I understand many basic legal concepts thanks to my time studying politics and government. Sharper legal minds will be able to capitalize on the simple framework I’m going to present here, and this framework is what I perceive as the Department of Justice’s best shot at triggering sweeping reform of our elections. I have lobbied my connections to arrange a meeting with Attorney General Pam Bondi to discuss this exact matter and find the items contained herein to represent the firmest and surest pathway to successful case resolution.

Following the 2020 election, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed Texas v. Pennsylvania in the Supreme Court, which alleged that Pennsylvania’s miscarriage of its own election laws disenfranchised Texas’s 38 electors. This suit was endorsed by 20 other Attorneys General before being ultimately left to die on the steps of the Supreme Court, despite almost half of all Americans, at that time, being unable to trust the outcome. Attorney General Bondi, who went to war over Pennsylvania, was one of those Americans sick to death over the manner of Biden’s victory.

In the spirit of Texas v. Pennsylvania, it is time for the federal government to crack the whip on rogue states for disenfranchising states that have fair election laws. I am all for states’ rights and the ability to have laws that fit their people, but research clearly shows that many states have gone too far in crafting laws that destroy the spirit of free and fair elections, turning them into ballot-gathering contests instead of vote-receiving campaigns.

Bondi’s DOJ would need to identify a handful of widespread practices that disrupt the fairness of federal elections, find a favorable district court in a conservative circuit, and effectively air out the case against the worst offenders in the target states – which will be identified shortly. Expect defendants like Colorado’s Secretary of State to be named. This would be an effective way to follow up on President Trump’s executive order from last week, which classified compromised election integrity as “fundamental to maintaining our constitutional Republic.”

These are the three destructive practices that need to be brought to a screeching halt by our court system and totally invalidated in a Roe v. Wade style sweep:

I. Automatic Voter Registration (AVR)

For all the talk about voting machines or mail-in ballots, the foundation of election corruption is found in the voter rolls of the various states. Trump’s executive order focused primarily on illegal aliens and non-citizens in voter rolls, but doesn’t address the duplicate (or triplicate, or worse) registrations spawned by moves, name changes, or repeated government interactions that spawn registrations, or the fact that individuals who have no interest in taking part in the voting process get dumped into a list of voters who may wind up being sent mail ballots simply because they exist.

My critics say I’m overreacting when I point out the disparity in voting patterns between states with Automatic Voter Registration (plus Washington, D.C.) and states without AVR. The contrast is stunning; in 2024, Kamala Harris won just five electoral votes that were not assigned to states with AVR:

New Hampshire and Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District possess the only five electoral votes Harris received last November. As the graphic above shows, Harris won the electoral votes of AVR states (and Washington, D.C.) 221 to 64, with Trump flipping Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, and Nevada from 2020. The numbers from 2020, when fewer states operated Automatic Voter Registration, were even worse – with Biden winning their electoral votes by a stunning 243 to 9 tally.

Non-AVR states, 2020: Trump 223, Biden 63 Non-AVR states, 2024: Trump 248, Harris 5

No matter what you may believe is the most likely case, that election manipulation is either paper or machine heavy, said cheating relies upon flooded voter rolls. Nothing makes this more clear to me than the fact that North Dakota is the only state that has absolutely no voter registration whatsoever, yet the cleanest, most predictable presidential trendlines since 2012 (including in 2020, when it had very little growth in total votes, but neighboring South Dakota, Montana, and Minnesota had artificial turnout explosions).

Successful litigation of this issue, centered around analyzed data of the most corrupt states’ rolls, could result in a total invalidation of Automatic Voter Registration and an ordered purging of the rolls in their entirety, which would require a forced reconstruction of state rolls.

Top 15 States most impacted by an ordering invalidating AVR:

· California

· Washington

· Oregon

· Hawaii

· New York

· Illinois

· Colorado

· Minnesota

· Nevada

· Georgia

· Virginia

· Michigan

· Pennsylvania

· New Jersey

· New Mexico

II. Universal Mail-In Voting (UMV)