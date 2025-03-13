Today marks a milestone for me – three years on the Substack platform. My presence here, at least in my view, was meant to store away charts, graphics, and other predictions for a rainy day. I didn’t know back in 2022 that some of the most popular shows in the political space would point people right to Captain K’s Corner. As such, this journal has become one of the most widely read in the genre on this platform and has been my primary means of staying independent and supporting my family for nearly two of its three years in existence. There is a big thank you owed to everyone reading this post. I would be rotting away awaiting my next layoff from an unsatisfying, paper pushing career if not for you.

Where does that leave things today? I have many irons in the fire and remain hopeful for use with the Trump administration, especially if the pursuit of election reform goals goes beyond executive orders and requires all hands on deck. I relay findings and information to many people near the top of the chain of command every week, and I’m confident the boss himself has seen some of it, especially my assessment of voter registration corruption and the ingredients that make up a blue wall state. I’ve expanded my horizons here to also have an accurate nose for geopolitical events, and you can verify those with my annual predictions reviews for yourself.

You know what they say about plans – tell them to God if you want to make him laugh. I’m also going to tell you an idea I had here to give you the opportunity to laugh, too. I am more hopeful that you’ll provide constructive feedback or tell me if this is something you think would be fascinating and capable of shifting opinion on a wide scale. So, here goes…

I’m an Army intelligence veteran. Intelligence officers love maps – we just do, and there’s nothing you can do to change that. Two of my great loves are travel and adventure – something my soul craves and the wild at heart in me needs to remain functional. You may think I’m smart reading me on here, but when I get stuck in a rut, you’ve never seen a bigger mess. Anyway – a vision hit me the other day and I started to dig into it and am now in somewhat of a planning phase.

If nothing changes with my employment status (self-employed), I am considering working with my professional connections to arrange a tour of sorts that will push me to distant places across the world – far beyond the boundaries of my well-known travels for election integrity briefings and events from 2021 to present.

The overall purpose of the expedition isn’t to get more pins on my travel map (which will be cool) or stamps in my passport, but to move public opinion toward an uncontrollable advantage for those of us who know our country runs corrupt elections on purpose. Germany made news recently by counting 50 million ballots in a single day – while California takes until Christmas to declare winners for races that flip at the last minute, and many states (including California) ruin their elections by allowing so many people to mail in ballots, leaving the system wide-open for cheating.

Imagine me in a travelogue setting, walking an ancient street in Hungary on the way to a meeting with local election administrators, asking them why they’ve constructed a system that limits vectors for cheating, and how effective it is. Or maybe soliciting the opinions of Argentinian officials who counted millions of paper ballots in a single day in Javier Milei’s recent presidential victory? The press here would hate it – Top American election denier travels to foreign locales to interview officials about their voter suppression tactics… especially when blunt officials sounded off on what they think of the way we run them here.

At first, I had thought of taking the trips myself and documenting them in writing – but then the idea hit me that something like this could be cast in such a way that the world has no choice but to ask themselves the simple question:

With such simpler systems available for fostering public trust, why run elections the way America does?

The answer rolls right off the tongue. I’m not here to ask for money for this project, and if I can get it to move forward, hopefully I’ll have the backing of a handful of investors in the project that are already being asked for their opinions of the possible undertaking (if you do want to support me, please consider becoming a paid subscriber to this journal). I simply want your opinion. The comments are open for all readers this time.

Literature, arts, media, and entertainment have been used to shift public opinion in big ways. Look at the way President Trump listened to Barron’s advice and hit the podcast circuit, or how some of the early literary works in America, like Common Sense, shifted loyalties in our favor. I may be way out over my skis here as someone who has never done something like this before, or perhaps I won’t be able to find the right camera operator or producer to accompany me. Either way, appearing in Europe, Asia, Africa, Oceania, or South America, or any combination of the five, offers up a unique way to highlight striking inconsistencies on a world stage, while using a little humor to do so.

Thoughts welcome!

Seth Keshel, MBA, is a former Army Captain of Military Intelligence and Afghanistan veteran. His analytical method of election forecasting and analytics is known worldwide, and he has been commended by President Donald J. Trump for his work in the field.