Montgomery County, adjacent to core Philadelphia and a former GOP stronghold that backed all but one Republican presidential nominee from 1916 through 1988, is one of the most critical counties in Pennsylvania’s statewide races and a hotbed of electoral issues related to the encroachment of the metro area and the Keystone State’s emergence as a critical battleground.

While President Trump improved his margin of defeat by 15,259 ballots in 2024, critical for securing Pennsylvania’s 19 electoral votes, much work remains to be done. Rachel and I will be there to help outline areas for improvement, where the local patriots and Republican Party must invest time and money, as well as highlighting areas ripe for ballot stuffing as determined by my propriety analysis and mapping:

Modern elections require forward thinking, planning, and cutthroat realism to win. I’m happy to be on the road and meeting with those who know and accept this and have no interest to retreating to supposedly safer political territory.

Thank you to Rose Gannon, a Captain K’s Corner founding member, and Shield of Truth Network for setting up this event and sponsoring our trip east. If you’d like to schedule me for an event in your neck of the woods, contact me directly at skeshel@protonmail.com. You may also email me if you’re interested in purchasing any maps like those above reflecting three-cycle shifting in your county, which allows me to spot likely ballot collection spots and areas for election improvement.

Donate Subscriptions

Seth Keshel, MBA, is a former Army Captain of Military Intelligence and Afghanistan veteran. His analytical method of election forecasting and analytics is known worldwide, and he has been commended by President Donald J. Trump for his work in the field.