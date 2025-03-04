President Trump’s national address before a Joint Session of the United States Congress is certain to be must-see TV this evening. If there’s anything I’ve learned from watching him face the cameras over the past decade, it’s that he never disappoints, and often delivers with aplomb. Much of this successful dynamic exists because half of the country remains conditioned by the mainstream media to believe Trump is a clown who only lucks his way into success, yet when he’s under the lights and has the undivided attention of the nation, is composed, bold, and never afraid to take swipes at his enemies. To those who remain under the spell of mainstream media, Trump appearing competent causes them to doubt what they’ve been fed and makes Trump grow stronger.

Do you remember when people were worried that Kamala Harris “won” her debate against Donald Trump?

Well, Harris didn’t win jack squat. What happened is that most Americans felt the moderators ganged up on Trump, and she only received passing marks because she didn’t forget her name or botch every third word in the English language. The reverse, with mainstream media influenced Americans this time instead of Trump supporters, occurs when Trump exceeds the expectations of those who have their perception of the man built by professional propagandists. This is why his national addresses get extremely high marks.

With history as my guide, I expect Trump will hit another home run; his appeal will be accentuated by the simple fact that his brain still works, which will be undoubtedly welcomed by Americans who’ve been tuning in to watch the national record holder of “81 million votes” dodder his way through reminding us how we need to relinquish our liberties for the betterment of the rest of the world. Don’t forget, Trump took a few stabs at Joe Biden in broad daylight at his inauguration just six short weeks ago. I suspect many will be on the lookout for more of the same, but that’s not where I think tonight is headed given recent developments.

These are the top three items I expect President Trump to hammer home in prime time:

I. He is the Peace President

Tensions are high, and part of why I believe this is because it is extremely common for American historical figures to have held things close to the chest in times of crisis. When Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, the little jockey that he is, disrespected Trump and Vice President Vance in the Oval Office last week, one key phrase from Trump, out of all the bickering, stood out to me:

You’re gambling with World War Three.

Now, there is always stuff the President – any President – knows that is either none of our business, or far above our clearance or “need to know” about it. I am guessing, with the United Kingdom’s off the wall impulse to put boots on the ground in Ukraine, that Trump got tipped off that the pro-Ukraine bloc of nations was going to do all it could to intensify pressures in the region to put Trump on the spot to make hasty or otherwise poor decisions under duress.

If you think the entire world wouldn’t collude to try and ruin Trump’s term in its infancy to ruin his bull in a china shop reform efforts, then you’ve already forgotten about the deliberate release of a lab created in a virus meant to send terror and overreach through a surging economy in 2020. In the dust cloud of Zelenskyy’s departure, we learned about Democrats pushing him to reject Trump’s peace overtures, only to find out that Zelenskyy now expects the war to rage on indefinitely.

Wars rage on because too many people have too much to lose if peace breaks out, and this includes prominent, long-term politicians in both major U.S. parties, and throughout most European nations. They message the need for peace, but when real options to pull tensions apart instead of forcing them together arise, they do as Murphy did and throw a proverbial wrench into the entire operation.

Therefore, it is President Trump’s legacy as the “peace President” on the line – first in Ukraine, and down the line, in the Middle East. Rather than hamstringing Biden, who is long forgotten over Ukraine, I think he is going to hammer Zelenskyy, who just lost his American military aid, and urge Americans to pressure their elected officials to back away from calls for aggression that only inflame tensions.

We won’t hear everything Trump knows; we can’t. However, I think enough people will be thrown under the bus that Trump will steer the national conversation with a flurry of facts and a thorough explanation of why Americans are getting the short end of the stick by being expected to fund and potentially contribute militarily (which Trump won’t do) to a losing effort cheered on by the same people who brought you the Global War on Terrorism.

War fatigue is a real thing; read up on Lyndon Johnson or George W. Bush for further detail. After three years of global virtue signaling over Ukraine, this tired act only favors one person, and that man is speaking to a national audience tonight. He will move the needle heavily in his favor.

II. American Sovereignty is Back in Style