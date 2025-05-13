Captain K's Corner

Yuri Bezmenov
6h

Trump Deragement Substack is a human centipede of slop. Kinzinger is a traitorous midget like Ephialtes. AI can regurgitate their hysterical word salad easily, hopefully we will grow larger than them over time.

Mark Charpentier
6h

Capt. Keshel,

I'm grateful to be one of your subscribers. I appreciate the fact that a lot like Sundance at The Conservative Treehouse, you focus on research, metrics, and facts. I share your posts to some coworkers and one who hosts a morning radio show and encourage them to subscribe.

You make me feel better about the realities on the ground and your perspective and research helps me to realize that the sky is not always falling. I stopped watching TV in 2016 and it's one of the best decisions I ever made.

My biggest frustration since 2016 is the simple fact that so many individuals that have committed acts of sedition, fraud or even treason against the American people seem to be out there doing just fine. It's disheartening but I pray they'll get karma at some point in time. Think Peter Strzok, James Comey, John Brennan, HRC, and dozens of others. Anyway, I'll keep reading Seth and sharing as much as I can. The analysis you do is eye opening, thorough with no smoke and mirrors. Thank you

1 reply by Capt. Seth Keshel
