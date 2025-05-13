Lately, I’ve pointed out how well Captain K’s Corner has been doing thanks to my engaged and supportive readers. I’ve been boosted by you guys for more than three years and have benefited from publicity, both good and bad, that has driven new readers to my account. The numbers shift constantly, but this journal has been ranked as high as #74 in the entire U.S. Politics Substack genre in just the past week.

There are a ton of people, especially legacy reporters and media members, who write about the genre on this platform, so there’s plenty by way of competition. As usual, the details tell the story, and when I look at the accounts ranked above mine within the genre, there are almost none that qualify as truly independent, grassroots-based accounts – especially anything that can be considered to the right of center ideologically. Of course, there are the highlights ranked above me that fit into the legacy media world, like Rick Wilson and Charlie Sykes, ardent never-Trumpers and Republican turncoats, left-wing screeches like JoJoFromJerz who just recently came over from other platforms with her horde of wine moms, the sometimes self-aware Michael Moore, and then, perhaps the worst and most annoying of them all…

Adam Kinzinger.

That purple check next to his name signifies that he is a mega-bestseller with more than 10,000 paid subscribers. Kinzinger’s schtick is playing the role of virtue-signaler and thoughtful moderate Republican on the big stage, vying for the virtual adoration of people who called him a Nazi, traitor, war pig, and worse in the days before he saw how opposing a population takeover of the GOP and Donald Trump could be such a lucrative career path.

He does this by hiding behind his career as an Air Force pilot – because, after all, who could possibly oppose a military pilot. Certainly in the course of all this training, he must have learned that supporting foreign nations first was the proper pathway to obtaining office (maybe it is, financially) and standing as a voice of reason against a wave of change that seeks to bring back what his stripe of Republicans gave away to other nations – our military, physical, economic, and institutional sovereignty.

The author writing under the pseudonym Yuri Bezmenov posted a hilarious take on the profitability of Trump Derangement Syndrome on Substack, with some deep dive analysis on how much money these establishment puppets make running what is most likely A.I.- generated hate on repeat for their white liberal audiences. Here are his key insights:

Here is how easy it is to cycle through current content. I only use A.I. for my articles to scan for typos, never to draft content. Here, I command Grok to give me 300 words for a white liberal audience on Trump’s outrageous conduct yesterday for a Substack article:

That took me two minutes. Of course, the author would need to run through it to make sure he doesn’t address the audience as white liberals, but what takes me hours to do for paid subscribers with my original thoughts and analysis can now be mimicked by computers regurgitating seethe, hate, and resist.

Kinzinger took a shot at the honorable Representative Rachel Keshel last year, so I have no issues backing him over time and time again for his abject lack of political value and the way he so easily backstabs his own party and covets the adoration and praise of people he once pretended to oppose. Kinzinger reminds me of the hunchback in the movie 300, Ephialtes:

Ephialtes wanted so badly to fight for the Spartans, and when given the opportunity to showcase his skills for Leonidas, it was revealed he could not properly handle the shield to operate effectively in the phalanx formation. As a result, his services were not accepted, and he responded by running over to Xerxes’ hordes to not only fight, but give away Leonidas’ position as a traitor. He valued the adoration and acceptance of the horde more than he valued loyalty to a cause.

Critics of this article will say that I demand fealty to Trumpism or support everything dear leader says, but that isn’t true. I would, however, expect for someone who ran as a conservative from the heart of Illinois to do more than sit on Substack and sling shade about the deportations 56% of Americans want (deporting all) while using Christianity as a shield, our unwillingness to send American soldiers to fight and die in the Ukrainian quagmire, and any other emotional topic heavily medicated suburban women wish to push on a given day to distract from the fact that the outgoing political class sacrificed American sovereignty on the altar of global government.

For all of his efforts to resist Trump while he was in office, do you recall how Kinzinger, our modern Ephialtes, was rewarded? Oh yes, that’s right – Illinois Democrats eliminated his Congressional seat entirely when forced to redraw the map to account for Illinois’ lost electoral vote.

Thanks, Adam, for your services in supporting the party you rose to prominence by opposing. You have resisted well. We regret to inform you that, as part of our effort of global conquest, you’re too white and not what our party needs right now. Your congressional seat is hereby eliminated. Please look for an email from CNN and start a Substack to tell people how bad Trump is.

What is the moral of the story? Nearly 10 full years after Trump rode down the fabled escalator, Trump Derangement sells like hotcakes to the gullible, who have nothing better to do by way of resisting than stuffing digital dollars down the pockets of people who feed them their daily doses, and nothing of value they couldn’t get from Facebook hate groups.

Seth Keshel, MBA, is a former Army Captain of Military Intelligence and Afghanistan veteran. His analytical method of election forecasting and analytics is known worldwide, and he has been commended by President Donald J. Trump for his work in the field.