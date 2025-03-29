INTRODUCING CAMPAIGN IPB ANALYTICS

Several campaign veteran friends, or those considering campaigns, have urged me to try my hand at campaign consulting. No, not the kind in which I come in an handle your email list or design flyers, but the kind in which I thoroughly analyze every detail of your race and accurately identify three things:

Where your votes are Where your opponent’s votes are Where (if a problem in the area) the opponent’s “ballots” are

I mean, really, you all know almost all polling (not you - Rich, Robert, or Mark) is inaccurate and that elections these days come down to collecting ballots more than they do generating votes. IPB (Intelligence Preparation of the Battlefield) is one of the primary tasks of an intelligence section in military planning, and likewise, without thorough knowledge of an electoral jurisdiction (state, district, county, precinct), you’re going down in flames. As long as elections are configured as they are today (ballot hunts), they must be engaged by the flawed set of rules they’re held under.

This product can be procured by any candidate for either primaries or general elections and at tiered pricing based on number of precincts being assessed, and my services here may be retained as a one-off analytical product, or as a continuing service. For examples of what it is the IPB offering offers campaigns, please refer to the attached document and contact me at skeshel@protonmail.com to discuss scope and pricing for your candidate for any race.

Campaign Ipb Brochure Keshel 2.2MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Seth Keshel, MBA, is a former Army Captain of Military Intelligence and Afghanistan veteran. His analytical method of election forecasting and analytics is known worldwide, and he has been commended by President Donald J. Trump for his work in the field.