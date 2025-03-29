Unveiling my New Campaign Analytics Offering - Intro to Campaign IPB
With a penchant for accuracy and discarding polling, I am wading into a crowded sea of campaign analysts. This is what I have to offer.
INTRODUCING CAMPAIGN IPB ANALYTICS
Several campaign veteran friends, or those considering campaigns, have urged me to try my hand at campaign consulting. No, not the kind in which I come in an handle your email list or design flyers, but the kind in which I thoroughly analyze every detail of your race and accurately identify three things:
Where your votes are
Where your opponent’s votes are
Where (if a problem in the area) the opponent’s “ballots” are
I mean, really, you all know almost all polling (not you - Rich, Robert, or Mark) is inaccurate and that elections these days come down to collecting ballots more than they do generating votes. IPB (Intelligence Preparation of the Battlefield) is one of the primary tasks of an intelligence section in military planning, and likewise, without thorough knowledge of an electoral jurisdiction (state, district, county, precinct), you’re going down in flames. As long as elections are configured as they are today (ballot hunts), they must be engaged by the flawed set of rules they’re held under.
This product can be procured by any candidate for either primaries or general elections and at tiered pricing based on number of precincts being assessed, and my services here may be retained as a one-off analytical product, or as a continuing service. For examples of what it is the IPB offering offers campaigns, please refer to the attached document and contact me at skeshel@protonmail.com to discuss scope and pricing for your candidate for any race.
Seth Keshel, MBA, is a former Army Captain of Military Intelligence and Afghanistan veteran. His analytical method of election forecasting and analytics is known worldwide, and he has been commended by President Donald J. Trump for his work in the field.
A magnificent idea. Whomever hires your skills will benefit positively! Great company tagline. “Where military precision meets electoral strategy”. God bless!
Choose a name for your consulting business that is not yours but a neutral brand. Then you can allow your employees to work both sides of the aisle even as you cintinue to be part of the yell at Republicans for being Republicans Baris nag cohort. Entrepreneurs start out being angry. That fuels their drive towards excellence. The ones who succeed learn to accept the fact that customers know you are smarter, and they are paying you to be calm and patient with them.