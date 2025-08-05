Captain K's Corner

Dean R Marshall
13h

This born-in-Michigan resident believes experience, not cynicism, leads to concluding that the dems will steer their primary to nominate a candidate for SoS who will be most likely to:

- Be most like Arizona, Colorado, and Maine's,

- Obfuscate any attempts at transparency,

- Look the other way when evidence of voting fraud / irregularities arise,

thus generate decisions based on desired political outcomes regardless of what the laws require.

Ron Wiggins
12h

Tough hill to climb but hopefully election scrutiny will be become popular pushed from the top down.

