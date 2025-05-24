If you like maps, this piece is just for you. Political animals, especially the kind who oppose the current peaceful ideological revolution within the United States, count on voters to have short memories and forget things that happened not all that long ago. Take Joe Walsh and Adam Kinzinger, two of the biggest morons on this platform, who are raking in massive subscription cash by screeching about “Orange Man Bad” 24/7 as prime examples. Walsh once demanded President Obama build moats filled with alligators to discourage illegal border crossings; now, he’s a raving lunatic clamoring to be loved by the left and criticizing every breath President Trump takes.

These self-proclaimed “anti-Trump conservatives” pine for the days of old, when Republicans were supposedly a dominant electoral force. The only trouble is, I can’t find any indication of those days in which this electoral force included a powerful president bringing real solutions since the 1980s, when Ronald Rea1gan was in charge, and even he had to deal with Democrats running the legislative branch most of the time. “Dubya” had both chambers for six years and squandered it, and there were a couple midterm surges in the Obama years that did jack squat. Here, neocons, let’s go back to the culmination point with Mitt Romney, the Gingrich-dubbed “Massachusetts Moderate,” at the helm for the GOP against an historically weak incumbent (Obama) in 2012:

20 years after George H.W. Bush was dusted off by Bill Clinton, transitioning the country from the Reagan Revolution and the Cold War-oriented politics of the 1980s, Romney snatched defeat from the jaws of victory and mustered up (checks notes)…206 electoral votes. He could have won Trump’s specialty trio of Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin and still come up 18 electoral votes short of the winning recipe.

Every time a member of the GOP old guard tells you how bad Trump is, the first thing out of your mouth should be that Mitt Romney couldn’t even win Florida (Trump +13.1%), Iowa (Trump +13.2%), or Ohio (Trump +11.2%); with that as reality, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin are pipe dreams. The only advantage of Romney, at least in Trump’s first two election runs, was that he offended the suburban affluent GOP voter base less, and therefore ran up higher margins in Texas, Arizona, and Georgia. Well, he won all three of those easily and look how the national race ended up. Now that Hispanic voters are warming up, it looks like Texas and Arizona are coming back where they should be.

Believe it or not, Romney’s performance was an improvement over John McCain’s from four years prior, when he couldn’t even carry North Carolina or Indiana (yes, the Indiana that backed Trump by 19.0% last fall). My current assessment is that any generic GOP candidate today, including any of the expected top names for 2028 (Vance, Rubio, Noem), should begin forecasts with 235 electoral votes (all of Trump’s certified 2020 states, which includes North Carolina). This means Florida, Ohio, and Iowa are now solid Republican states.

I still think, however, that only Trump or the closest thing to him can carry the big three (Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin) in a presidential race, and given current registration patternts, I think Vance is well positioned to win them in 2028, especially if the working-class agenda pays off (hello, “One Big Beautiful Bill”) and we can achieve meaningful reforms to solve the election corruption crisis in America. I think a Haley-type candidate would lose Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin by roughly five points each.

This, my friends, is the electoral impact of the Trumpian working-class revolution. It gave us all the standard Republican states, a host of new ones we don’t even think about anymore (Iowa, Ohio, Florida, plus the Rust Belt), and has drawn several to the cusp of flips, such as New Jersey, New Mexico, and Minnesota.