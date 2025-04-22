Author’s Note: This piece first ran in 2022, when my Substack following was about one-fifth as large as it is today. It was nearly as popular then as my best pieces now, so I wanted to share it with you as a reminder for those days you feel fatigued with the political process and thought things would be moving faster than they are today. Setbacks happen, but the plan for success was always bigger than a four-year presidential term and requires long-term investment in educating others and standing up for what is right.

“When this is all over,” a phrase I hear frequently, suggests there is a finite period afforded for violations of human dignity and natural rights as we have seen in this country under the Biden administration. Given that I hear this phrase from people I’ve worked side by side with in the cause of election integrity, I get the feeling that some think simply reversing fraudulent elections and seating the proper office holders will end this.

What does this refer to? This most certainly refers to the general misery associated with living in a post-electile dysfunction America, in which we are supposed to believe the public turned away from a return to prosperity and international dominance and restoration to install a senile political retread with two previously failed runs for president, in which he had next to nothing in terms of support.

I always hate to be the bearer of bad news, but this isn’t going away, even if Donald Trump were to return to the White House today. Remember, this happened in Obama’s first term, when he weaponized the various tentacles of the federal government, such as the IRS, to attack his political opponents.

This occurred under President George W. Bush, who initiated two wars that never had any legitimate strategic objectives for victory, jumpstarted the surveillance state with the Patriot Act, gave birth to the DHS (who would consider most readers of this article to be domestic terrorists), led the nation to a financial collapse and housing bubble explosion, and was a human punching bag. As a result of this, he crawled out of the White House on his hands and knees with a 25% approval rating and crippled his party.

This occurred when Presidents Clinton and Bush 41 tag-teamed on NAFTA, a trade agreement that crippled our industrial areas and brought the term “Rust Belt,” to describe what is the Industrial Midwest, into prominence as factories closed and jobs went to Mexico and other third world hellholes at the expense of American workers.

This has been occurring for most of your lifetimes. This raised its ugly head in popular culture in the 1960s, with the radicals who now govern this country suddenly unafraid to flash their communist viewpoints, thanks to the help of the increasingly friendly entertainment and media industries.

This has been going on longer than anyone can remember, with our military used for many decades as a global security force, with taxes far surpassing anything that can be considered “fair” (if you recall, our forefathers threw a rebellion in Boston Harbor over a 3% tax on their breakfast drink of choice in 1773), and the merging of the United States and her interests with global objectives that erode our sovereignty as a nation.

If you have come this far, this will never just stop for the sake of reaching a peaceful settlement. This is the utter tyranny of hell, unleashed on this Earth. When you pray “thy Kingdom come, thy will be done on Earth as it is in Heaven,” you are praying for the conquest of the courts of Heaven over the forces of hell here on Earth.

This requires your full commitment to staving off complacency, choosing action, and answering the bell every single day. It was the complacency of our fathers, and their fathers, and theirs before them, that got us where we are today. They chose comfort when they should have identified the threat and eliminated its corruption in the cradle.

The early abolitionist Wendell Phillips said, “eternal vigilance is the price of liberty.” There is no end to this until we arrive in the eternal Kingdom for good. We must fight it with all our heart, soul, and strength.

Refer a friend

Seth Keshel, MBA, is a former Army Captain of Military Intelligence and Afghanistan veteran. His analytical method of election forecasting and analytics is known worldwide, and he has been commended by President Donald J. Trump for his work in the field.