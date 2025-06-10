Back when I was Cadet Keshel enrolled in Ole Miss Army ROTC, I would get scolded by one of our cadre officers, Major Harlow, for taking political digs at left-wingers. While my views weren’t as informed in those days, I held the same convictions on most issues then that I do today, with my skepticism over our use of the military having developed as a key exception given by the burden of real-life experience in one of our unwinnable conflicts.

Major Harlow would always say, “We don’t swear allegiance to a party or even the President, but to the Constitution.”

He was right. It’s easy to go for the ride when the disinformation starts flying and sides get taken. Our founders knew how dangerous partisanship could be, and despite their warnings, the first major political factions began to form under George Washington’s first administration, with the dam having long broken by the time of Jefferson’s election in 1800.

In the video embedded within this post, you’ll see me in Cave Creek, Arizona, at an event hosted by Jeff Zink and Heather Zoellner, administering an abridged Oath of Allegiance to the Constitution of the United States, which I amended ever so slightly to omit language reserved for official postings.

The date was August 4, 2021, one day after President Trump put my name out there forever, and just a few weeks before the Biden administration botched the Afghanistan withdrawal and humiliated our country on the world stage. Circumstances are different today. Some of our fellow patriots are much happier now than they were then because the rightful President is back on duty, while many are rightfully still concerned over the same things they’ve always been concerned about - judicial corruption, left-wing street violence, foreign and domestic special interest groups, school indoctrination, and general lawlessness top the list.

A lot has changed between then and now. A tenth of my life has come and gone:

What hasn’t come and gone is my allegiance to the Constitution - and I will well and faithfully discharge the office of defender that I hold. My mission is the same as it was when I first set out to right wrongs, and I hope that in your world, your devotion to the same cause becomes contagious.

It will go nowhere if you don’t spread the message yourself to people who are too afraid to stand up unless they see someone else standing first. It’s why freedom is not the norm in the world, and it’s why I say, “If not you, then who?”

It’s not a stupid catchphrase, or a slogan for a T-shirt. It is the way of life or death, and the difference between continued propensity and serfdom for posterity. With lawlessness in our streets and the same cancel culture present today that has been with us now for many years, you must choose your hill.

I hope this video of a much younger, more naive me administering this oath to patriotic Americans reminds you that the fight belongs to the people - not to influencers, not to big companies that can advertise nationally, and not to the politicians we send to represent us throughout America.

Your support of Captain K’s Corner, a source of real news and information about the issues impacting our world today, is greatly appreciated. Please share this journal or subscribe if you find this motivating and insightful.

Donate Subscriptions

Seth Keshel, MBA, is a former Army Captain of Military Intelligence and Afghanistan veteran. His analytical method of election forecasting and analytics is known worldwide, and he has been commended by President Donald J. Trump for his work in the field.