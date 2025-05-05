I always knew those bullish poll numbers suggesting Kamala Harris is the runaway favorite to be the Democrat nominee weren’t credible. Remember, we are talking about someone who dropped out of the 2020 nominating contest before the Iowa caucuses wrapped up and who ironically became the nominee of the Democrat Party in an explicitly un-Democratic way.

It's easy to tell when Democrats don’t believe the polls they purchased; a prime example is one of their presidential nominees running off to Michigan when a poll showing him or her winning Pennsylvania by 10 just came out. With Michigan reliably left of Pennsylvania, shouldn’t it be a slam dunk? Or how about when Harris was supposedly beating Donald Trump in Iowa by 3 in a bought-off or coerced polling result, but didn’t think to go there once during the campaign when it could have made the difference in the event of a razor thin election? Trump was going to New Mexico, Virginia, and Minnesota.

According to Breitbart News, Democrat Senators are bearish on Harris’ chances for the 2028 nomination and even encouraging others not to throw their support behind her. In what is a rare occurrence, I think I agree with these Democrats. If elections were run with any sort of framework resembling those proposed by President Trump and otherwise free of mail-in balloting and other assorted corruption, Trump would have possibly won the largest electoral victory since the 1980s. Harris is unelectable because she is widely perceived as:

· A radical California left-winger · Out of touch with the working-class · A threat to industry and resource extraction · Annoying and insincere · Unintelligent · Obsessed with race-baiting and woke ideology

That may be fine and dandy in Colorado or Vermont, but here’s the catch – the Electoral College relies heavily on carrying blue collar Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin, along with socially conservative states Georgia and Arizona. These modern Democrats remind me of the vintage Texas Tech football teams of my college days – lots of passing yards, records set, and six losses per year because they didn’t bother to integrate playing defense into their own strategy.

What About AOC?

I’ve never been on board with the Harris will be the 2028 nominee stuff, even before these Senators offered up their opinions. The latest name to enter the field of speculation is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC); I agree with President Trump that she does indeed bear a striking resemblance to Eva Perón, former First Lady of Argentina. Perón was highly corrupt and pushed crackdowns on political opposition and embezzled government funds for her own enrichment and reportedly was a key player in many other schemes that would be far more evil if sufficient proof were available to verify her involvement.

I encourage all single male readers of Captain K’s Corner, especially the younger ones, to fully examine the photo below. You can always see it in the eyes, and in this case, the entire collection of facial mannerisms present here. If you ever meet a girl that gives you these vibes, run the other way as fast as you can. You can always replace a wallet and get a new cell phone, but you’ll never get your life back if you don’t read the warning signs when they’re first presented to you.

Free advertising for the Republican Party

I don’t buy for one second the theory that AOC is a plant intended to make the modern left look bad. She is absolutely insane, terrifyingly angry, another race-baiter, and has no real talent other than stirring up discord and issuing cutting social media posts that were probably typed up by her staffers.

So, what do I think about AOC’s 2028 prospects? I think her barnstorming tour with Bernie Sanders makes it more likely than not that she’s planning to run, but I also get Beto vibes from her – flashy, cult following, and one hit wonder stuff. She’s not Obama, because she’s been in the spotlight for too long already and has spanned three different presidential administrations, and social media has made it much more difficult for radicals like her to hide beneath the veil of moderate appearance, as Obama did when he fashioned himself as a sensible man from the Midwest with mostly traditional social views.

I think she will fizzle and have a hard time at the big kids’ table once she gets into the 2027 debate field.

So, who are my top three most likely Democrat candidates for 2028? Without further ado, and in no order, here goes:

1. Gavin Newsom

Newsom, the Governor of California, is as likely to run for President in 2028 as it is to be hot in Arizona this summer. He will be out of office come January 2027 and naturally swing right over to the debate stage six months later; additionally, he’s running a podcast and having on conservative guests, a clear appeal to split the electorate and convince moderates that he isn’t that bad, even though his state’s primary export is people and I see no way to make a case for yourself when people don’t want to live in the state he’s run for six years and counting.

For the record, I think it is foolish for high-profile conservative leaders to give any air time to someone like Newsom, especially since his clear idea is a smart one – to splinter off a tiny portion of conservative votes and pile them onto the lockstep white liberal Democrat faction that provided easy wins until the minority working-class started walking away.

Newsom gives me Bill Clinton vibes – and not in any of the creepy ways. He’s got the right look for the job, is smooth, and if the right circumstances economically or culturally arise, could be a force to reckon with, especially with the California cash machine behind him. His glass jaw is California and its shattered dreams, combined with his ridiculous policies that make it impossible to live in the Golden State. Furthermore, the working class is very cautious about out-of-touch California radicals.

He has a path, and I’ll dig into it after I profile the other two frontrunners.

2. Josh Shapiro