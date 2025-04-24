Last week, I posted The Top 100 Election Integrity Target Counties for 2025-28. Behind only the ultra-crucial state of Pennsylvania, California scored the most prize counties with an even 10.

They are:

· Fresno, Trump +4.4%

· Los Angeles, Harris +32.9%

· Madera, Trump +20.8%

· Merced, Trump +4.3%

· Orange, Harris +2.7%

· Riverside, Trump +1.3%

· San Bernardino, Trump +2.1%

· San Diego, Harris +16.8%

· San Joaquin, Trump +0.9%

· Tulare, Trump +20.7%

There are many reasons why California counties, particularly the massive ones like Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, and San Bernardino in the south would make a list like this one. They are critical for statewide elections given that they contributed nearly 7 million ballots in the 2024 election collectively, and instrumental (given current national divisions) for determining the national popular vote outcome. Trump’s vastly improved California margin of defeat in 2024 (and in New York, Illinois, and other large blue states) gave him a national popular vote victory, the first for a Republican in 20 years and a key messaging win for his new administration.

Election integrity-oriented patriots, such as everyone’s SoCal hero and patriot plumber (#1 in a #2 business) Mitch Clemmons, have their hands full in California competing against the barking seals of the political establishment who think they’ll ultimately prevail against the third-world election tactics employed by the all-blue state leadership. If you’d like to read about the 2024 election in California in light of its laws and relative to the rest of the states, you can read my 2024 Election Compendium entry on the state here. It was the only non-battleground state to land in the Top 5 of most critically bad states for election integrity.

Mitch Clemmons, plumbing up election solutions since 2021

When I designated these counties as Top 100 counties for election integrity prioritization, I did so with the U.S. House in mind, not potential GOP statewide wins. Those, if they are to come, are not likely in the immediate future and will require major national action against election corruption. These are the critical House seats that are winnable in 2026 and essential for the future of the GOP majority:

CA-13

Counties Impacted: 5, including Merced, Madera, Fresno, and San Joaquin

This is the seat Democrat Adam Gray “won” in December by 187 ballots gathered up through harvesting over an extended early and late collection period. John Duarte, the GOP incumbent, was overtaken by a late Gray surge and unfortunately conceded his race without contest.

CA-45

Counties Impacted: Orange and Los Angeles