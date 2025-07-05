Captain K's Corner

LetUsHavePeace
29m

You left out the most important factor of them all - public money for education. Use your gifted ability to read census data and do this simple experiment: compare all the factors you list to the single variable of the added public spending that began with the Johnson administration and has continued ever since. None of the list factors explains this change: rural counties with private colleges and ag schools were no more Democratic than the adjacent counties that had no schools. Now every place that has a school - funded entirely by student loans and public grants - has a politics equal to the largest cities.

Richard Speed
2h

Over a century ago urban progressives, both Democrat and Republican, resolved to clean up “The Shame of the Cities.” They thought government run welfare programs would wean the poor away from the corrupt Democratic political machines like Tammany Hall. They were wrong. Corrupt political practices metastasized throughout urban governments across the nation and captured the Democratic Party which in turn captured the unions and finally the administrative state.

Cleaning up the cities is, and always has been, the key to the salvation of the nation.

