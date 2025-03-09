Two days ago, I published “Your In Depth Guide to MESA (Make Elections Secure Act),” which outlines five key pillars proposed by Representative Pete Sessions (TX-17) in what is the finest piece of federal elections legislation ever sponsored. I urge you to read that piece before advancing further into this follow-on analysis of the inner workings of the bill itself, drafted by Will Huff and Conrad Reynolds (Col., USA, Ret.).

Why would I bother to spend so much digital ink pouring through the minutiae and technical language found in the long-form bill? If you’ve been a watchman on the wall for any significant length of time, then you’ve certainly heard countless examples of poison pills or pork items being stuffed into 800-page bills written by lobbyists, that senators and representatives voting on the bill can’t or won’t read. This overview also gives us a chance to pull the bill apart before politicos and bureaucrats get hold of it and rip it in a hundred different directions. You can read the PDF attachment of the draft bill attached within this post.

As a reminder, here are the five key pillars (you can read my breakdown of each in the linked article above):

1. Hand-Marked and Hand Counted Paper Ballots MESA mandates the exclusive use of hand-marked paper ballots for all federal elections and primaries receiving public funds. This eliminates reliance on vulnerable electronic systems, ensuring a tamper-proof, human-verifiable process that reflects voters’ true intent. 2. Voter ID and Citizenship Requirements The bill requires every voter to present a government-issued photo ID – such as a driver’s license, passport, or military ID – and sign an affidavit in the paper poll book affirming U.S. citizenship and single-voting intent under penalty of felony charges. 3. Shortened Early Voting Early in-person voting is limited to three days prior to Election Day – the final Tuesday of voting – streamlining administration and concentrating resources for secure, manageable hand counts, while maintaining voter access. 4. Limited Mailed Ballots Mailed ballots are restricted to active-duty military personnel stationed away from their jurisdiction and voters with physician-certified medical conditions preventing in-person voting. 5. Paper Elections and Small Precincts MESA mandates paper poll books as the primary voter check-in method and caps precinct sizes at 1,500 registered voters, returning elections to community-based, transparent operations that facilitate efficient hand counting and local oversight.

If those proposals sound incredible, then wait until you pull apart the inner workings of the bill. Here are some of the most eye-popping, impactful points:

Section 104 – Purposes

Point 7 – Provision allows for all election records to be furnished to the public, which should be possible if federal elections are run in a synchronized system. No more games with ballot images, cast vote records, or signatures (since mail-in ballots will be few and far between).

Point 9 – Establishment of the TRUST (Technical Review for United States Security and Technology) Board to replace the EAC (Election Assistance Commission), which currently oversees election standards, equipment, and certification. As noted further down the document in Section 202, TRUST will certify vendors for paper ballot production in accordance with approved specifications and ensures all ballots are printed before the election. This ends the corrupt practice of large counties dragging on vote counting for days and altering ballot counts (potentially printing ballots) as needed to control outcomes.

Section 203 – Hand Counting Procedures and Reporting

Point 3c – Precincts are required to relay hand-counted results (again, possible thanks to smaller precinct sizes) to state election officials no later than four hours after poll closure. Results may not be instantaneous as it is in some locations after poll closure today, but there will be no more weeks of counting in states that have no issues stealing races in broad daylight and candidates declaring victory next to a Santa Claus yard display.

Point 5 – Requires live video streaming of the counting process in every precinct. Presumably, TRUST will provide standards for video capture and a bidding war for election camera technologies (and printed ballots) will commence.

Section 207 – Early Voting Restrictions

A – The proposed three days of early voting are limited to the Saturday, Sunday, and Monday immediately before Election Day, which falls on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November in even-numbered years. This means, with the exceptions of an Election Day falling on November 2 or 3, elections will be entirely held in November. Currently, states like Washington, Pennsylvania, and Minnesota begin distribution of mail-in ballots in September of election years, effectively constituting Election Season and allowing for activities that are uncontrollable and impossible to supervise to occur in defiance of law.

R.I.P. Mail Voting