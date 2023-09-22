With the work week coming to a rapid close, today is a good day to put a bow on the topic of voter registration, especially the automatic kind. I’ve covered it extensively, with a full writeup on Pennsylvania’s frantic efforts to prevent a Trump victory, a quick reference guide, a Rumble talk, and finally, last night’s X Space.

Automatic Voter Registration (AVR) is bad news. It would take belief that Governor Josh Shapiro is an altruist who would oppose his own party by allowing hordes of Trumpers to become registered to vote and disadvantage his own fragile coalition to think that he did us any favor whatsoever in commissioning the state’s DMV to enhance the pool of available voter registrations.

Here are the stats on AVR, once more:

Trump lost 18 out of 20 states and Washington, D.C., running AVR in the 2020 election, 243 electoral votes to 9.

Trump won 23 of 30 states not running AVR in the 2020 election, 223 electoral votes to 63, and these numbers only increase when undoing the cheating in Arizona, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Minnesota.

One of my favorite literary qualities is irony. Indeed, it is quite ironic that two of the governors challenging President Trump for the GOP presidential nomination have made election reforms that are worthy of mentioning, if even as feathers in the cap, given that 80 percent of GOP primary voters believe President Trump was robbed of reelection thanks to widespread cheating. One of them is Florida’s Ron DeSantis, who created an Office of Election Crimes and Security, and signed a bill making ballot harvesting a felony. While some colleagues in Florida have given me their opinion that both actions were for show and largely ineffective, it at least suggests there was reason to doubt election security at the time they were signed off on. DeSantis, of course, can’t discuss election security because it would lead to a conversation that confirms there is no market for another candidate, because the one we had in 2020 was not actually vulnerable to lose reelection and should therefore still sit behind the Resolute Desk.

The other gentleman in mind probably doesn’t even know that his state, not Florida, sets the standard for what American elections ought to be. That man is North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum.

Burgum governs a state that has the cleanest 2020 election result, evident through analysis of North Dakota’s 53 counties and their implied trends from 2012 to 2016 to 2020. Who knew that a blowout state in the Great Plains would provide such great insight for fixing a national crisis? This state is the gold standard for voter registration, and subsequently, election management. Why?

North Dakota is the only state that does not have voter registration.

That means there exists no pool of fraudulent or otherwise ineligible registrations from which to draw mail ballot requests or assign fraudulent software-assigned ballots to.

If machines, software, and mail ballots are the guns used to blast elections to pieces, then voter registrations are the bullets. Ban machines all you want; a corrupt voter roll will still yield filthy mail elections. Ban mail ballots all you want; a supply of fraudulent registrations will leave electronic elections open to manipulation. The voter roll, depending on its accuracy, is either the foundation of a clean election or, conversely, of a corrupt one.

How does one exercise the right to vote in North Dakota? From the above state link:

A large percentage of precincts in North Dakota maintain a list of voters who have voted in previous elections. When a voter approaches a polling location they are asked to provide an acceptable form of identification. Then the election board will attempt to locate the voter’s name on the voting list. If the voter’s name is on the list, the voter’s name and address are verified and the voter is then allowed to vote. In precincts that do not maintain a list of voters the election board begins each Election Day with a blank poll book. As each voter’s name and address are verified, a member of the election board enters the information into the poll book.

If the voter is not on the list, either because the voter is new to the precinct or for some other reason, or if the voter is suspected of not being a qualified elector of the precinct, the voter may be challenged. As part of the challenge, the voter is asked to sign an affidavit swearing to the fact that he or she is a qualified elector of the precinct and therefore qualified to vote in the precinct. If the voter agrees to sign the affidavit, the voter must be allowed to vote. If the voter refuses to sign the affidavit, the voter may be denied the right to vote.

So What?

My baseline hypothesis since the 2020 quasi-election is that the election was clearly a farce because one candidate, Joe Biden, if we take President Trump’s vote totals at face value, has far too many votes nationally that defy voter registration trends, and all valid electoral trends, indicators, bellwethers, and predictors available, some of which have been present for as many as 132 years leading up to the 2020 race.

What is interesting about North Dakota’s 2020 numbers that lead me to believe voter registration is the true catalyst for massive election manipulation? Consider the following:

While America experienced an unexpected dual-candidate turnout explosion (only Trump’s turnout boom could have been predicted based on available open-source information), North Dakota somehow did not:

North Dakota

Total Votes, 2012, President: 322,932

Total Votes, 2016, President: 344,360 (+21,428, +6.6%)

Total Votes, 2020, President: 361,919 (+17,559, +5.1%)

North Dakota had more net new votes cast for the 2016 race between Trump and Clinton than it did for Trump’s race against Biden. How did adjacent states, all operating voter registration, shake out?

South Dakota

Total Votes, 2012, President: 363,815

Total Votes, 2016, President: 370,093 (+6,278, +1.7%)

Total Votes, 2020, President: 422,609 (+52,516, +14.2%)

Turnout boom in South Dakota, with Biden matching Trump nearly 1:1 for net new votes in a state that voted 61.5% for Trump in 2016, with Trump gaining twice as many votes over his own total as he did over Romney in 2016. I accounted for 27,728 excess Biden votes, heaviest in Minnehaha and Pennington Counties, and South Dakota canvassers have verified major voter roll manipulation centered around RV parks throughout the state.

Minnesota

Total Votes, 2012, President: 2,936,561

Total Votes, 2016, President: 2,945,233 (+8,672, +0.3%)

Total Votes, 2020, President: 3,277,171 (+331,938, +11.3%)

I have Minnesota in the Trump column, with an estimate of 254,861 fictitious Biden votes, which still gives him benefit of the doubt in the Twin Cities. Minnesota’s new Democrat trifecta rushed to legally enshrine 2018, 2020, and 2022 election practices because they know I’m right, and they know President Trump wouldn’t have bothered to campaign there, in a state he did not need to win reelection, if he didn’t think he had it on trendlines alone.

Montana

Total Votes, 2012, President: 484,484

Total Votes, 2016, President: 497,147 (+12,663, +2.6%)

Total Votes, 2020, President: 603,640 (+106,493, +21.4%)

But Montana is growing! That’s the same thing they say about Texas, Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, and other red states that are bursting at the seams with votes that appear to be fictitious – because they are! I believe Joe Biden has at least 70,646 fraudulent votes in the Treasure State, with Yellowstone, Gallatin, Flathead, and Missoula Counties being the most impacted, all designed to give the impression that states receiving blue state refugees are gaining substantial leftist influence and that it would only make sense states like Arizona and Texas would come under electoral fire.

Conclusion

Why do all states bordering North Dakota have massive turnout booms that go against the grain of state voting history, defy electoral trends due to coalition shifting (Minnesota), or set all-time records for the Democrat at the same time the Republican incumbent set all time growth records with a limited population base to pull from, while North Dakota, which is also growing, had lower net new vote growth (gross and as a percentage) than it did in 2016?

Because North Dakota doesn’t have voter registration, and all surrounding states do. What is particularly interesting is that North Dakota doesn’t even has strict control over who gets an absentee ballot, or why. No excuse is necessary to receive one.

What is different about their mail balloting, is that there is no state registration from which to assign additional mail ballots to in the event of a close election, nor is there a registry of where these requests would go to hand out to professional ballot harvesters who, even in a torch red state, would have the incentive to collect them to swing local races in places like Fargo, which will come to dominate the legislative composition of the state with enough population gain.

North Dakota, a lopsided Republican state at the top of the country, provides us with substantial insight as to how to get our elections back on track. It starts with voter registration, which is the foundation for either clean or corrupt elections. Not having voter registration at all eliminates so many problems and streamlines efficiency in a way that clean elections are a natural outcome.