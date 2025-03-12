I have posted two articles in the past five days describing Pete Sessions’ Make Elections Secure Again (MESA) legislation, with the first regarding the five key pillars of the proposal, and the second taking a fine-tooth comb to the inner workings of MESA and relating them to what I call the Eight Cardinal Sins of election maladministration. I am told my outlines of the MESA bill have been forwarded to the top of the chain of command, so naturally, I am hopeful this bill doesn’t sputter out and flop dead amongst all the chaos present in the world today, especially tied to foreign relations.

The bill isn’t perfect, but it nearly is. The only real debate to be had is the one surrounding who should be in charge of reforming elections – the states or the federal government? In a textbook, I would say the states, under their freedoms established in the 10th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution; unfortunately, those freedoms have been abused, and blue states have constructed a system of elections that is easily identifiable as the main reason those states vote as one unanimously blue bloc over and over again. That system, once fully malignant, thrives on Automatic Voter Registration, Universal (or expanded) Mail-In Voting, Ballot Harvesting, and iron-fisted control over how much time there is for early voting and late counting. Remember what it is that makes states permanently blue:

Don’t take what I’m about to say as me airing personal grievances of a sense of entitlement. I have noticed subtle signs that while Trump’s true base of support still has an axe to grind over the 2020 election, the wider Trump-supporting electorate doesn’t seem as filled with urgency to overhaul the election apparatus now that he maneuvered his way through one of the worst, most gamed election systems in the world. I can tell by the lack of momentum by Republican-led state legislatures in putting strong election bills together, and by my own schedule. In 2022, I traveled over 271 days for work, hitting 48 states and speaking sometimes at five events in a week. This year, I’ve spoken at exactly one event – in Vero Beach, Florida, on February 3. I am still widely read here and have broken into some new audiences in recent months, but events are often linked to the agendas of the various county Republican Party leadership committees, and they had election integrity high up the list when we were crawling around in the dark trying to get him back in office.

What I’m saying is that there is a real danger we will either miss the boat entirely, or come up far short of where we need to be in terms of amending how we do things in terms of elections if GOP leadership continues to revel in Trump’s win, but forgets the down ballot disasters that stretched all the way into December and remains ignorant on the severe electoral manipulation caused by widespread mail-in balloting and corrupted voter registration, along with a host of other items that are spread across all states, such as a non-transparent electronic elections infrastructure (AKA “the machines”).

I’ve heard through multiple avenues that Trump is planning to act in some capacity, perhaps through executive orders which will be challenged, and have proposed that the American people urge their representatives to support the MESA bill, and that the President form a formal Election Reform Committee. Still, the clock is ticking, with precious little time to impact the 2026 midterms. Here are the top three reasons the key action steps for election reform must take place either now or never:

I. They Are Also Nearing Checkmate

Sure, if we are talking fair elections, the Democrats and their coalition are slipping so badly they are on the precipice of electoral extinction. They no longer control the white-working class that flipped the Midwest to Trump, and no longer command the overwhelming majorities of minority voters, especially men, that require overwhelming white male margins for Republican nominees. These trends are apparent not only in data from the 2020 and 2024 elections, but also in ongoing party registration trends.

The country, thanks to the Electoral College, still affords Democrats their pockets of support, and they are sizeable. Harris still managed to win 226 electoral votes (83.7% of what she needed), thanks largely to the fortification of the West Coast and New England, with only a couple blue “islands” in between. All it would have taken for her to win would have been her 226 votes plus:

· Pennsylvania (19) · Michigan (15) · Wisconsin (10)

Georgia, or Arizona plus Nevada, could have replaced Michigan, but you get the point. Josh Shapiro, by executive fiat, changed Pennsylvania over to Automatic Voter Registration out of the blue in September 2023 to give Joe Biden a fighting chance to hold the state, which he had no business carrying in 2020 to begin with. Michigan is the most corrupt state of all battlegrounds, with 83% of its population registered to vote at the time of the 2024 election, when only 77% of any state’s population is over the age of 18 and therefore eligible to vote. Georgia is one of the only states I’m legitimately worried about thanks to the growth of metro Atlanta and its established problems with elections over the past several cycles, and we are all about to experience the joy of Wisconsin elections all over again with next month’s Supreme Court race.

If you’ve had your eyes open for more than two minutes, you are also familiar with the games played out west in Maricopa County, Arizona, and the week of the steady drip-drip-drip of mail-ballot counting in Nevada’s two largest counties, which contribute 7 of every 8 votes statewide. We can have good polls and voter registration gains all we want, and my predictions last year show they do matter, but the ingredients for what makes states blue eventually mature in due time and lock states down for good, like the elusive star of the north, Minnesota.

As close as we are to having them outvoted, they are just a few turns of events away from getting into power in the wrong states with the wrong legislators and governor who will push for Automatic Voter Registration (already in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, and Nevada), Universal Mail-In Voting (Nevada), and ballot harvesting (legal in Nevada, but practiced in all of the key states), with weeks to get it done.

Trump got through it in 2024, but is everyone a Trump? Read on…

II. The Next GOP Nominees Aren’t Among History’s Most Famous People