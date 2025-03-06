Welcome to the latest installment of The Sizzle, which provides a deeper assessment of what the news won’t tell you when rattling off typically deranged headlines and untruthful narratives. These musings cover items and stories making the rounds in the news as we wrap up the first week of March:

I. Support the Country You Live In or Live In the Country You Support

Just last weekend, I wrote detailed instructions for those seeking to “stand with Ukraine” in a manner much bigger and bolder than posting blue and yellow flags on the Internet to strangers. Why troll those hated Trump voters with online commentary when you can suit up with the International Legionnaires and carry a rifle in Kiev for a few weeks until a drone ends your existence?

Oh wait, you want someone else to go over and do the fighting for you, right?

Yesterday, while watching a protest scene unfold outside the Arizona Capitol complex in Phoenix, I saw a young man carrying a Mexican flag over his shoulder and couldn’t help but think, “Mexico is more than 100 miles from here – you’re in the wrong place.” Which country is this, exactly?

Newly elected Senator Bernie Moreno of Ohio has introduced a bill banning foreign flags on U.S. Capitol grounds, a refreshingly common-sense concept that honestly should never need to be fronted if we lived in saner times. Moreno, who came from Colombia, echoes views held by many legal immigrants that hold their new home in high regard; unfortunately, many virtue signaling white liberals cannot detach their affections from faraway lands they’ve never heard of until the entrenched bureaucracy stirred up a political cause there. Seriously, how many of you think your left-wing family members could point to Ukraine on a map in 2021? If you’re a high school teacher and have smug kids in your class you think are being brainwashed at home, bring them to the front of your classroom and see if they can point it out.

Furthermore, American representatives and senators, whether State or Federal, and any other elected office holders, are elected to represent Americans. All other nations have governments, whether elected or not, that are established to represent their own citizens. This is not to say I think America has no role on the global stage, but our Capitol belongs to We The People and so should the loyalties and primary interests of our elected officials. If you live in the United States and find yourself loyal to our southern neighbor, Mexico, then what is stopping you from doing the equivalent of joining the International Legionnaires in the fight for Ukraine, and moving back to where your heart and family reside?

Support the country you live in or live in the country you support.

II. Susan Collins Playing Politics for 2026, Other Senate Insights

Earlier this week, Susan Collins joined her (fellow?) Democrat colleagues from Maine in urging President Trump to avoid a trade war with Canada, which is now a moot point since the President’s 25% tariffs kicked in this week. Collins, a U.S. Senator and the lone Republican member of the entire Congress from New England, had this to say as part of a delegation including Senator Angus King and Representative Chellie Pingree: