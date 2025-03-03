Welcome to the latest installment of The Sizzle, which provides a deeper assessment of what the news won’t tell you when rattling off typically deranged headlines and untruthful narratives. These musings cover items and stories making the rounds in the news as we address the beginning of March:

I. Afrikaner Jeopardy Closer than Originally Believed

My father always told me about the United States – it’s the only country you’ve got; no one else wants you. While our country is trying to survive this turbulent opening to the 21st century, we also enjoy freedoms others can only dream of having. Last week, I wrote a tongue-in-cheek piece about how to properly resettle 3 million Afrikaners in the United States to guarantee Republican presidencies cycle after cycle.

Inevitably, some people were upset at me for suggesting anything at all pertaining to resettling any outsiders in the United States; however, would you rather have millions of unassimilable, unskilled Haitians spread throughout the Midwest, or a few million persecuted white South Africans who will vote like Cubans and Venezuelans who have also fled from their homelands? That piece was merely hypothetical and extended from President Trump’s overtures to offer refugee status.

It turns out, these events may be accelerated by what is currently unfolding in South Africa, which is being run into the ground by President Cyril Ramaphosa. His own investigative service, dubbed “The Hawks,” is busy pushing treason chargers against vocal critics of the state, namely four members of a group called Afriforum, an activist group that represents farmers (primarily Afrikaners). South Africa’s government is triggered and on the defensive and believes these “right wing” dissidents have been spurred on by Trump, and like any tyrant, Ramaphosa is most certainly interested in squashing the dissent of the minority. If you think we’ve got it bad, remember, freedom of speech is critical to a flourishing society. It looks like the mass exodus of Afrikaners, who are split on the issue of coming to America, may come to fruition sooner than I thought.

II. The Ukrainian Albatross

We have come a long way from Ukrainian President Zelenskyy being welcomed like a conquering hero in the halls of Congress. Just this past week, we were treated to one of the most delightful, meme-able scenes in recent memory when President Trump and Vice President Vance reminded the current world freeloading champion that you’d better pay your respects when you visit the American President at his home, especially when you’ve pocketed tens of billions from U.S. taxpayers.