Yesterday, I was Sean Spicer’s guest on The Sean Spicer Show. You can watch the full episode here.

Spicer, President Trump’s first Press Secretary and a Navy officer, is a great guy and puts a more mainstream audience up front and center to critical issues many of his background would be hesitant to discuss on a big stage. Some of my best interviews ever were with Sean in the run-up to the 2024 election, when we pegged every race right on the money.

Our topic of conversation this go-around was the 2026 midterms, which I assessed earlier this week in a broad overview, particularly the battles for the U.S. House and Senate. Here are the key time hacks for your convenience and viewing enjoyment:

9:24 Start of interview

11:00 2024 victory lap and review

15:08 Discussion of my proprietary modeling

18:45 Voter registration analysis in modeling

21:20 Does polling still matter?

24:55 The never-ending election season

26:36 First crack at 2026 midterm fundamentals

30:19 Stats since 1934, U.S. House breakdown

34:57 How can we win a Republican President midterm?

38:07 Discussion of U.S. Senate races

40:47 Discussion of four biggest potential GOP Senate pickups

Quotable:

…these Republican seats, all but two of them in my opinion are solid, I would put money on them today to be held by Republicans. The only two that look iffy are North Carolina and Maine. That would allow Trump to concentrate his influence on them for the Senate.

Enjoy the show and let me know what you think!

Seth Keshel, MBA, is a former Army Captain of Military Intelligence and Afghanistan veteran. His analytical method of election forecasting and analytics is known worldwide, and he has been commended by President Donald J. Trump for his work in the field.