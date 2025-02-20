Watch: Captain K on The Sean Spicer Show, 2/19/2025
Sean Spicer and Seth Keshel take one of the first stabs at the 2026 midterm picture and discuss the most likely outcomes that will greatly impact the second half of Trump 47's term
Yesterday, I was Sean Spicer’s guest on The Sean Spicer Show. You can watch the full episode here.
Spicer, President Trump’s first Press Secretary and a Navy officer, is a great guy and puts a more mainstream audience up front and center to critical issues many of his background would be hesitant to discuss on a big stage. Some of my best interviews ever were with Sean in the run-up to the 2024 election, when we pegged every race right on the money.
Captain K's Corner is a reader-supported publication. If you enjoy the work and research highlighted by this journal, please consider signing up as a paying member to keep me independent and on the go for top-flight elections analysis and reform efforts.
Our topic of conversation this go-around was the 2026 midterms, which I assessed earlier this week in a broad overview, particularly the battles for the U.S. House and Senate. Here are the key time hacks for your convenience and viewing enjoyment:
9:24 Start of interview
11:00 2024 victory lap and review
15:08 Discussion of my proprietary modeling
18:45 Voter registration analysis in modeling
21:20 Does polling still matter?
24:55 The never-ending election season
26:36 First crack at 2026 midterm fundamentals
30:19 Stats since 1934, U.S. House breakdown
34:57 How can we win a Republican President midterm?
38:07 Discussion of U.S. Senate races
40:47 Discussion of four biggest potential GOP Senate pickups
Quotable:
…these Republican seats, all but two of them in my opinion are solid, I would put money on them today to be held by Republicans. The only two that look iffy are North Carolina and Maine. That would allow Trump to concentrate his influence on them for the Senate.
Enjoy the show and let me know what you think!
Click the referral button about to learn about the great perks associated with the program.
Seth Keshel, MBA, is a former Army Captain of Military Intelligence and Afghanistan veteran. His analytical method of election forecasting and analytics is known worldwide, and he has been commended by President Donald J. Trump for his work in the field.
Excellent interview captain. Good to hear your voice and see the face behind the fingers that tap out the insightful reports. Thanks again for your hard work behind the scenes. I said it once and I will say it again: you need to head up the Election Integrity Team to put our house in order. Every state has the right to make its own rules but there should be consistency and honesty throughout the nation. I don’t believe in the “bipartisan compromise” mindset that rules in Congress and the state legislatures. Like the “Boys in the Boat” movie we’re all on the same team striving for the gold. Anyone who wants to divert the attention of the team or dilute the strength of teamwork and division of labor ought best be left on the dock.
What can I do to help get you in the seat, keeping the beat, and exhorting the crew? It’s time to go, time to row! Give me the command and I will execute, sir.