Just when one might think President Trump may be moving on from events that have seemingly faded into the pages of history, glimmers of doubt surface on the horizon. I’ve wondered personally what the fates of the corrupt 2020 election, and the glowing embers of that manipulation strewn throughout our most recent election, shall be because I have submitted vast quantities of research to the very top of the President’s inner circle and have personally applied to be part of any coming investigations or resolution.

Just when doubts that these issues may forever go unresolved begin to surface, the President pulls me right back in again. First, it was in front of America’s governors, in which Maine’s Janet Mills achieved national infamy. In that meeting, Trump called for these governors to push for various reforms:

If states required “proof of citizenship, voter ID, paper ballots, one day voting,” Trump said, it would result in knowing “the results of your election by 10 p.m.”

The topic reemerged this week at the President’s Cabinet meeting. Trump sparred with the press over his election grievances, which a majority of Americans share:

It’s — we have to get to honest elections. We have to go back to paper ballots. We have to go back to voter ID. One-day election, ideally, or short term, not these 48-day and 61-day elections where boxes are put in a room, and, “Oh, let’s move the boxes, because we’re putting in a new air conditioning system.” Then you see the boxes move, and then you say, “Well, where are all the boxes?” You know, — “What happened to the boxes that never came back?” … No, our elections are extremely dishonest. We’re the only country in the world that has mail-in voting and all of these different things that we put in. Nobody — no other country in the world has it. You know, France went to — they had some of the things that we had, and they went to same-day voting, all paper. And, you know, paper is very sophisticated now. It’s a very sophisticated — it’s a very sophisticated form of voting right now. It’s a very safe form of voting. You know, the other thing is for the governors. I wish the governors would do it, because the paper ballots will cost 9 percent of the machines, and they’re 100 percent. You know, they’re — I don’t — nothing’s foolproof, but they’re as close as you get. So, we’ll see what happens.

It is apparent to me that President Trump is mulling over a set of action items that hinge largely on the advice of legal counsel, his Attorney General, and his read on the public appetite for sweeping reform now that his administration is receiving high praise in the opening stages of their efforts to assert a new way of doing business after four years of criminality, incompetence, and a worldwide loss of respect for our country; however, toppling over 2020 doesn’t relate only to the ballot counting and subsequent rush to install Joseph R. Biden before any stiff challenges could root themselves in court. A thorough investigation into 2020 should view that entire rotten year as a story in three parts:

· The black swan of COVID-19 and its planned follow-on impacts

· The simultaneous effort to manipulate the 2020 census

· The final blow of the 2020 election and its immediate aftermath

So, what will President Trump, and by extension, the American people, learn when the Three Pillars of the 2020 Coup come crashing down?

COVID-19

On January 21, the first full day of the Trump 47 administration, I expressed my belief that President Trump, handcuffed by Biden’s pardon of Anthony Fauci, should roll out a Presidential Proclamation of Treason as a countermeasure:

Fauci’s pardon, like those given to Biden’s family, covers more than 11 years, and most importantly for Fauci, the critical period from 2019 through 2022 when he was deceiving the Trump camp, and by extension, the American people and the rest of the world. Presidential pardon power means Fauci will be left unpunished by the United States for “offenses against the United States” – any offenses, including: · Colluding over lab development and release · Seeding propaganda in the media · Misleading the President and members of the Coronavirus Task Force for purpose of implementing societal controls and restrictions · Forcing through and promoting an untested, experimental shot therapy that does not fit the definition of “vaccine” … Anthony Fauci is going to live out his days in comfort and will doubtlessly get at least one more fat book deal to throw shade at those of us who don’t live in fear of viruses or believe the many lies that upended our nation beginning five years ago. On this Earth, he is likely to escape from justice. This leaves President Trump with few options for partial remediation. My recommendation is a Presidential Proclamation of Treason, which is a pardon granted to a group or individual for the Offense of Treason Against the United States. It can be given as a blanket proclamation, and doesn’t need to single anyone out by name, although that can and would certainly be done by the President when explaining the action off the record.

Fauci represents just the tip of the iceberg on COVID-19, and was greatly assisted by his accomplice, Dr. Deborah Birx. Still, none of their malfeasance would have mattered if not for the fealty of Democrat governors and key state-level leadership, and the incompetence or willful cooperation of other battleground state leaders (Georgia comes to mind). Understand, I’m not saying there is no such thing as COVID-19; I am saying the virus still has suspicious origins after more than five years of continuing evidence suggesting it was developed in a lab and deliberately released, despite the uncooked bat at the Wuhan market lie. The draconian response throughout the world was designed to fully sell its supposed lethality to create fear, instability, and dread throughout the world and crater the economy.

Why would a world superpower collude with other nations to cripple its own economy? If you’ve read this journal long enough, you understand what it is that gets presidents reelected or sees that they are defeated. Economics is at the top of the pile and has been for a long time. This is why Bill Clinton, who capitalized on Reaganomics (unlike George H.W. Bush) to such a great extent that his personal issues and scandals came to barely move the needle against him, won reelection with 379 electoral votes in 1996.

With a review of my 2020 election research, you will see, as President Trump has, the 45th President was on his way to reelection and had converted millions of Clinton supporters to his side as he delivered a powerful State of the Union address on February 4, 2020. It would be a few weeks under COVID-19 paranoia gripped the U.S., complete with flashing red mainstream media banners and warnings from brainwashed adults that your trip to the barbershop would cost grandma her life. In some states, more than a third of small businesses closed forever, and everywhere, workers were sorted as essential or non-essential, childhoods were disrupted, and livelihoods were lost.

Some states, like South Dakota, weathered the COVID-19 storms well relative to other states. In blue bastions, like New York, iron-fisted tyrants turned America into a 1984 dystopia decades ahead of schedule. Governor Andrew Cuomo oversaw the deaths of more than 12,000 New York long-term care residents in the first year of the virus’s outbreak, and in Michigan, more than 8,000 long-term care deaths are suspected in the first year, which pound-for-pound, dwarfs New York’s severity when comparing populations.

Michigan was and is governed by Democrat Gretchen Whitmer, a ruthless political animal and vile human being who is 100% certain to run for president in 2028 while posing as a voice of the working class, but remaining a bitter feminist at heart. Whitmer ruled with great pleasure under the supposed emergency conditions of 2020, issuing rules for Michiganders that were selectively enforced if her husband wanted to catch a recreational break, or she needed to visit somewhere special, like Florida.

A commission dedicated to investigating and exposing the deliberate COVID-19 coup, all the way down to its origins and extending to its domestic collaboration to deprive citizens of rights and instill a culture of fear, will expose more bureaucrats, Cuomos, and Whitmers, and set the state for full accountability and redress by the Department of Justice. COVID-19 was the first artillery barrage of 2020 meant to overturn a duly elected administration that was busy resetting the global balance of power.

The United States Census

The most unheralded scandal in recent years is that surrounding the 2020 United States Census. While counting populations in various jurisdictions may sound boring and unimportant to the layperson, it is indeed at the foundation of representative government and determines how many seats a state has in the U.S. House of Representatives, and therefore, how many electoral votes it may cast for President.

One month ago today, I posted one of my most popular Substack articles ever written, “Census Director Abruptly Resigns: 3 Reasons Why This is Massive News.” It documents the late January resignation of Robert Santos, census director, who was beginning to come under massive scrutiny thanks to citizen investigative research and the bureau’s own admission that they botched the 2020 census counts in various states, which happened to be overwhelmingly Republican.

My research has repeatedly shown that almost all over-representation occurs in blue states, and I have estimated that President Trump’s 31 state victory (plus his win of Maine’s 2nd Congressional District) should have been worth 320 electoral votes, not 312, which represents a swing of 16 electoral votes toward Trump is corrected, or the same amount of electoral votes as contained by either Georgia or North Carolina, and just one more electoral vote than contained by Michigan. This is not a spat over one or two votes.

Lest you think I’ve lost my mind and am pulling numbers from thin air, you can check my math and conclusions in my November article outlining what should have been, which was inspired by the emergence of a breathtakingly small U.S. House majority that would dwindle further once the third-world dystopia of California finally concluded counting ballots. While Republicans, including under Trump, in the 2010s were capable of amassing majorities of 240 or more GOPers in the House, we are hard pressed to crack 220 today and will have all hands on deck attempting to reverse historical precedent and hold the slimmest of majorities next fall.

The corruption of the U.S. census, carried out to mask the decay and evacuation of the blue wall, would not have been possible unless it was carried out under the cover of the COVID-19 illusion, and also blamed on it by the bureau, who want you to believe distrust in government by red staters led to them being systemically undercounted and therefore culpable for their own lack of proper representation. Rank and file Democrats may not think broadly enough to put the corruption to a systemic approach, but their handlers most certainly do. If the census were to be corrected, J.D. Vance would be all but assured of a 2028 victory as I write today.

The 2020 Election