8 Simple Ways for Every American Patriot to Take Up the Cause of Liberty
Don't allow a single election victory to have you let the world unfold as it will. Preserving liberty and passing it down to posterity demands your…
  
Capt. Seth Keshel
4
The Sizzle: JFK-Gate, Busybody Chief Justice, and Humbled Democrat Strategist (Mar. 19, 2025)
The latest installment designed to dig deeper into what the media won't tell you directly - my own read into the key stories of the day and what they…
  
Capt. Seth Keshel
10
About Time: Utah is Getting Rid of Universal Mail-In Voting
Despite repeated claims that Utah's elections are to be envied, the only reliably red Universal Mail-In Voting state is tightening the screws on the…
  
Capt. Seth Keshel
3
How Much of Biden's Term Will Be Invalidated by the Autopen Scandal?
Inside the legality, precedent, and most importantly, intent, of the revelation that almost nothing of importance was signed by Joe Biden for four…
  
Capt. Seth Keshel
14
It is Long Past Time to Impeach Activist Judges - Here's How We Do It
The only counter for the entrenched bureaucracy, given Trump's mandate, is to use corrupted courts and lawfare against the will of people. They've made…
  
Capt. Seth Keshel
20
Guest Post: From Mom to Patriot
My Journey with Captain Seth Keshel in the Fight for Election Integrity
  
Capt. Seth Keshel
6
American Greenland May Be Much Closer Than You Think
If Greenlanders hate the idea of being American so much, why did they expel leftists from power in this week's election and install pro-American…
  
Capt. Seth Keshel
7
Three Years of Captain K's Corner and the Vision of A Journey
Detailing a vision for something unique that may shift perceptions on the world stage and bring monumental change at home
  
Capt. Seth Keshel
20
The Clock is Winding Down on Nation-Saving Election Reform: Three Key Reasons Why
Trump's win, while historic, isn't enough to save the country from long-term decline; while the other side seems defeated, they are much closer to…
  
Capt. Seth Keshel
10
March 2025 Voter Registration by Party Updates for Key 2026 and 2028 Battlegrounds
The annihilation of the Democrat Party continues at an incredible rate, highlighted by the focus states within - FL, PA, IA, NH, NC, AZ, and NV
  
Capt. Seth Keshel
6
Why The Passage of the Make Elections Secure Act Would Stop Stolen Elections Forever
While the world is distracted by Ukraine drama and federal agencies that avoid accountability, one of the greatest bills ever fielded in the U.S. House…
  
Capt. Seth Keshel
13
Captain K Appears on March 7 Edition of Dr. Steve Turley's Wildly Popular Show
Election Denier or Truth Seeker? My In-Depth Interview on Turley Talks
  
Capt. Seth Keshel
2
